Christina Rankin-Williams has waited to take the reins at the high school level again.
Rankin-Williams came to Victoria 11 years ago with her son and former West standout, Kevin, to work as a freshman coach under Sandra Jimenez after a five-year stint as head coach at Fort Bend Bush.
Eight years ago, the 20-year coaching veteran took a spot as a coach at Cade Middle School and served as the girls athletic coordinator.
On Friday, Rankin-Williams, 43, was named West’s girls basketball coach and girls coordinator after Jimenez announced her retirement at the end of the season.
“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Rankin-Williams said. “I had a son who graduated last year. (Cade) gave me the opportunity to still be a coach and a coordinator, but it didn’t conflict with his schedule. This couldn’t have happened at a better time and I’m really excited to get back to this chapter.”
Rankin-Williams has worn many hats in her 20 years in education, including work as a special education teacher. Prior to coaching, she played collegiately for Ranger Junior College.
All of the experiences she’s had in her professional life gave her the confidence she would do well in an interview when the job opened up.
She won out for the job over roughly 20 other applicants and “blew the interview out of the water,” according to Victoria ISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt.
“As an athletic director, I’ve always been a fan of, when someone leaves, looking internally first,” Gantt said. “We’re such a big district and we have plenty of coaches. Right off the bat, she approached me and said she was going to apply for it. What stood out was her years of experience, the multiple sports she’s coached. It was kind of a no-brainer, selecting her for an interview.”
Rankin-Williams inherits a program that missed the playoffs in 2022 after reaching the area round in 2021.
She hopes her years of learning from Jimenez and former volleyball coach Sandra Longoria helps her build a strong foundation for the entire girls athletic program at West.
“I knew how to coach basketball. But running a program, I felt I needed growth,” Rankin-Williams said. “I ended up under two women who knew how to run programs. It was definitely the growth I needed.”
