Kelsey Perez made it three straight games with a home run for Victoria East.
Perez hit a solo shot in the fifth inning in Tuesday’s District 29-5A softball game against Corpus Christi Ray, scoring the Lady Titans’ first run of the game.
But East struggled at the plate and the mound in the final four innings against the Lady Texans as Ray took a 12-4 victory.
“I feel that we’re just going to have to learn from this and just be ready on Friday and Saturday for our next home games,” Perez said. “We can’t let this bring us down. We just have to adjust from it and pick ourselves back up.”
East (7-12, 2-5) came into the game having won two straight district games against Corpus Christi King and Gregory-Portland. Yet after three scoreless innings, Ray struck first with a run in the top of the fourth inning.
The Lady Texans followed up, scoring four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh, hitting off both Rylie Ramos and Kailyn Salas from East to take a commanding lead.
“We just weren’t very good today,” said East head coach Melissa Buck. “We weren’t very good in the circle, we weren’t very good in the batters box. We just didn’t play the way that we know we can play. We should’ve scored a lot more than the four runs that we scored. Never made adjustments, kind of let the game get away from us there.”
A’Nasia Wallace went 3-for-4 and singled in the sixth, scoring off a Maggie Lemons RBI single, but East stranded two runners on base.
East had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Gabi Gomez hit a two RBI single that scored Wallace and Mariah Steen, but the game ended on a fielder’s choice that stranded two more runners and gave Ray the 12-4 victory.
“I think for us, it’s just trying to lift each other up,” Perez said, “Just trying to be aggressive up in the box and being aggressive on defense and just talking to each other and having good communication.”
Ray makes it two wins in a row for the Lady Texans after defeating Corpus Christi King on Friday.
East next plays Corpus Christi Moody at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The Lady Titans will try to kickstart the second half of district play against the last place Trojans.
“Quick turnaround,” Buck said. “We’ve got to flush it, wrap up the first round on Friday. We need a win. Moody’s sitting down at the bottom with us. For us to have any chance at all we need to start winning more than a ball game here or there. Moody’s a must win on Friday and hopefully we can carry that into Saturday against Carroll.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Ray 12, Victoria East 4
Ray 000 143 4 — 12 21 1
East 000 011 2 — 4 11 1
W: Ryanna Rodela; L: Rylie Ramos
Highlights: (E) Kelsey Perez 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R; A’Nasia Wallace 3-for-4, 2 R; Tal Evans 2-for-4; Gabi Gomez 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Maggie Lemons 1-for-3, RBI; Madison Lemons 1-for-3; Mariah Steen 1-for-3, R. (R) Leah Cran 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R; Sarah Cortez 1-for-5, 2 RBI, R; Ryanna Rodela 3-for-5, 2 RBI, R; Crystal Trevino 5-for-5, 2 RBI, R; Samiya Johnson 4-for-5, 2 RBI, R; Maddy Mendoza 1-for-5, 2 RBI; Kayleen Rodriguez 2-for-3, R; Kylee Rodriguez 1-for-4, R; Destiny Aguilar 2-for-4, 2 R; Katie Solis R; Lorena Moreno R
Records: Victoria East 7-12, 2-5
