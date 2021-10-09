It’s been a pretty crazy week already in the NFL. After Thursday night’s game, I think we’re all a bit wiser in knowing that the league has some crazy punting rules, and that Geno Smith is somehow still in the league.
As always, the NFL headlines are certainly there to grab your attention, but they do bear some digging into to find the real story.
Headline: Jaylon Smith cut by Cowboys.
Reaction: Tough break, but his production had dropped off steeply. Smith will always be Exhibit A when it comes to college players skipping their bowl games, since his Fiesta Bowl injury dropped him from a top five pick to the second round, and probably cost him between twelve and twenty million dollars on his rookie contract.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the guys I grew up playing football with, and I’d go throw the ball around with them again tomorrow if I could, but I might just let that call go to voice mail if that game might cost me twelve to twenty million. Or thousand. Or let’s face it, twenty bucks. You know me, I worked in radio and TV for most of my life, so I can’t exactly turn down cash offers these days.
Headline: Josh Gordon signs with the Chiefs.
Reaction: I understand the optimism, but Gordon had his last good season two Presidents ago. Let’s see if he sticks around for more than two weeks before we start buying jerseys.
Headline: Matt Ryan denies he wants out of Atlanta.
Reaction: Matt Ryan is either lying, or doesn’t realize what he can sell his Atlanta house for in this real estate market.
Headline: Steelers say Roethlisberger “absolutely” the best QB for Steelers offense.
Reaction: Definitely true, but only because the Steelers have worked very hard to make sure the other options are even worse. Successful teams have young backup quarterbacks that at least have a chance of developing, rather than guys who’ve already proven themselves to be official “End of Season” signs when pressed into service. Pittsburgh can’t sit Ben down until this season is officially over, which won’t happen for probably another six weeks.
Headline: Urban Meyer something something something.
Reaction: I left that one up to interpretation, because let’s face it, there were quite a few headlines about Urban this week. Let’s leave aside the ramifications of what exactly he was doing in the bar, and how he definitely packed his Ohio State pullover so he could pretend he doesn’t actually work for winless Jacksonville, and that he apparently doesn’t know that cell phones are also cameras these days.
The simple fact of the matter is there are 32 jobs as NFL head coaches, and if you want one of those jobs, you make the sacrifices that go along with it. You don’t leave your team behind after your fourth straight loss and hit the town like Coach Beard on “Ted Lasso.”
Can you imagine Bill Belichick after an 0-4 start, grinding up against college girls in a bar? Or leaving his office? Or smiling in any sort of way? Definitely not, he’d be right back in his office watching film and coming up with ideas like “The rulebook doesn’t state that my middle linebacker can’t be carrying a machete, as long as the handle matches his uniform colors.”
College football coaches are the untouchable kings of their college towns, and that’s what Meyer is used to. NFL coaches are employees, working with full grown men who only respect people who work as hard as they do.
If Meyer doesn’t get that, he’s not going to last long, and his NFL career will be far more Bobby Petrino than Jimmy Johnson.
Now on to the picks. In week four I went 3-3, and 1-5 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I picked against them because I thought the Cardinals were still quarterbacked by Neil Lomax. Lesson learned there. I’m now 11-13 on the season and 9-14-1 against Vegas, which means if I go perfect this week, it’ll get me back to mediocre for the season. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
NY Giants (+7) at Dallas: It’s almost exactly the one-year anniversary of the Dak Prescott injury, which also occurred against the Giants. This proves although the NFL has no sense of decency, at least they have a sense of irony.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
New England (-8.5) at Houston: My solution to the Texans problem with Deshaun Watson? Lower the trade demands to a first-round pick and two seconds, then if you can’t trade him by the deadline, make him play linebacker for the rest of the season.
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by nine or more.
NY Jets (+3) vs Atlanta in London: Are we at war with Great Britain, and no one has mentioned it to me?
Why do we only send them awful football teams? I suppose this game only looks like football to people who aren’t really familiar with the concept.
Pick: I predict I will forget this game is on, but the Falcons will win but not cover, winning by two or fewer.
New Orleans (-2) at Washington: The Saints are either boom or bust so far this season, which is exactly like every trip I’ve ever taken to New Orleans. I either wake up in my room after a fun night of seafood and jazz, or in the cargo hold of a ship and married to a total stranger.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by three or more.
Detroit (+10) at Minnesota: The Vikings are a puzzle. I don’t mean a fully assembled one, I mean that puzzle that’s halfway done that everyone gets bored with and leaves on the kitchen table.
Pick: Lions to win it outright. It’s got to happen sometime, right?
Buffalo (+3) at Kansas City: This is the NFL’s newest Game of the Season (of the Week) that pits everyone’s new favorite team against Patrick Mahomes. If the Bills don’t do it here, this crushes the whole season and turns them into Susan Lucci at the Emmys.
Pick: Bills to win it outright.
I’ll also take the Bengals over the Packers, Bucs over the Dolphins, and the Halloween movies over Friday the 13th . Good luck, everybody.
