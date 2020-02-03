Calhoun will be playing in a new classification for the next two seasons, but it will share a district with some familiar teams.
The Sandcrabs and other area teams learned their district assignments for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years Monday as the UIL released its biennial reclassification and realignment.
Calhoun will compete in District 15-4A, Division I against Alice, Beeville, Corpus Christi Calallen, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, and Corpus Christi Miller.
“I thought after Rockport-Fulton went down, we were going north,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker, who along with a number of area coaches picked up his packet at the Region III Education Service Center. “You start looking and it made sense. I really didn’t know about the district. I hadn’t thought about the district. Pre-season was a priority for us. We’re very fortunate to find a non-district schedule that will prepare us for the challenging district we’re going into.”
The biggest surprise came in Class 3A, Division I where Yoakum and Hallettsville were moved from Region IV to Region III.
The Bulldogs and Brahmas will compete in District 12 with Boling, Columbus, Hempstead and Hitchcock.
“I was surprised, but it makes sense,” said Yoakum coach Bo Robinson. “If you look at all the schools that dropped down in the valley, it was going to push people north. We’d rather play in Region IV because that’s where we’ve been, but in Region III, it’s not like we haven’t played against those guys before.”
“We were shocked about the Region III stuff, but other than that it’s pretty much we’ve been with most of them at some point along the way,” added Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “I was really shocked that Edna went south. I didn’t think that would happen. It kind of got mixed up right there.”
Edna remained in Region IV in District 15 with Goliad, Industrial, Palacios, Aransas Pass, Mathis, and Orange Grove.
“I think it’s a little different for Edna than it has been in the past,” said first-year Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “This will be kind of new for everybody. I’m excited about staying in Region IV. I’m familiar with that area being from Sinton. I’m good with it.”
“I’m happy with it,” agreed Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “I kind of thought our district would get split. When the numbers got released and I saw 10 Corpus, valley schools, I knew some of them were going to have to come north and I thought our district would be broken up.”
El Campo and Bay City moved back to Region III after competing for the last two years in Region IV.
The Ricebirds and Blackcats will play in District 13-4A, Division I with Brazosport, Needville, Stafford, and Columbia.
“The thing I did not anticipate was us going into a six-team district so we were kind of scrambling to find that fifth game,” said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. “It’s always surprising.”
Class 2A, Division I was anticipating a shakeup with Ganado, Schulenburg and Bloomington dropping to Class 3A, Division II and Flatonia coming up from Class 2A, Division II.
The result was a pair of five-team districts, which left coaches scrambling for non-district games.
Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar will compete in District 13.
“We weren’t anticipating a five-team district,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We knew we could go one or two directions down south or the Flatonia, Weimar, Schulenburg group. Now we’re having to find some games to replace some things we had. But it what it is and it will all work out.”
“You’re trading out some tradition-rich schools in 3A for some tradition-rich schools in 2A,” said Ganado coach Brent Bennett. “Ultimately we’re going to show up and we’re going to control what we can control and go and play hard and hopefully on Friday nights this fall we’ll be competitive and get some victories.”
Defending state-champion Refugio will play in District 15 with Bloomington, Kenedy, Three Rivers and Freer.
“It’s a little bit of a change,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “You can get upset about these things or get fired up, but we’ll make the best of it. Ultimately, you’re going to have to beat the very best teams and the cream is going to rise to the top. We’re in a five-team district and it makes it tougher to find games. That was the only shocker really.”
Cuero will not only have a new athletic director and head football coach, but will play in a new district.
The Gobblers will compete in District 13-4A, Division II against Gonzales, Giddings, La Grange, Navasota and Smithville.
Cuero will make at least one trip back to the Hill Country in the next two seasons, as it has scheduled a non-district game against Wimberley.
