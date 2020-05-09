Falls City vs. Mart Football
Falls City fans hold up signs that say "'Dam' Proud" after the Beavers season ended by losing to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

 Kendall Warner | kwarner@vicad.com

Deep playoff runs have been the norm in Falls City over the past five seasons.

The Beavers made two semifinal, one quarterfinal and two regional appearances.

“The last five years I was in Falls City were some of the best coaching moments of my life,” said former Falls City coach Britt Hart. “Those kids they went through a brick wall for me. I had some really good players and some really good coaches come through. It was the work ethic and the commitment that those kids had.”

Falls City put together a 59-12 record during that span that placed it fourth among Class 2A, Division II schools by FIZZ Rankings for the last five seasons.

Mart, which has won three consecutive state titles, including one in Division I, topped the rankings, followed by Muenster and Bremond. Wellington was fifth.

“I changed some things when I got there and those kids bought into it,” Hart said. “The strength and conditioning that I brought in those kids just relished it. They just got better every single year.”

Hart resigned last month to become the athletic director and head football coach at Merkel.

But he knows it will be difficult to match the success he experienced in Falls City.

“I’m very, very proud that I got to coach those type of kids and I try to give them all the credit in the world,” Hart said. “They went through a lot for me.”

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

