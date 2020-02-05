The setting at St. Joseph’s national signing day was like no other.
For the first time in the school’s 150-year history, seven student-athletes took center stage in front of family, friends and coaches to announce where they would begin the next chapter of their lives.
D’Ary Patton, Jacob Bordovsky, Jacoby Robinson, KeAon Griffin, J’Den Miller, Ricky Gonzalez and Dawson Mozisek all signed letter of intents on Wednesday morning at the Flyer Dome.
Patton signed to play football at Division I Sam Houston State University, Griffin and Robinson signed with Division II Texas A&M Kingsville, Bordovsky, will play at Division III Trinity University and Miller signed with Texas Lutheran University.
Gonzalez, a pitcher, signed with Division II St. Edwards University, while Mozisek will dive at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
“It’s a blessing,” said Patton, who will play on the offensive line. “We all worked hard, and I’m glad we all have the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Patton, alongside Griffin, Miller, Robinson and Bordovsky, helped the Flyers win their first playoff game since 2009.
“There was always somebody out there better than me,” Patton said. “I’m just blessed I was able to get a chance. I’m thankful.”
Griffin, who played running back for the Flyers, was named the private school Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week in November.
He finished his senior season with 117 carries for 1,408 yds and 17 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
“I’ve worked very hard to get where I’m at and I want to continue to keep working,” Griffin said. “They (Kingsville) treated me like family, and they really wanted me. I want to be their running back for the next four years.”
Robinson plans to be reunited with his teammate on offense as a receiver.
“The coaches were awesome when I went over there,” Robinson said. “I’m glad I have my brother KeAon coming with me. We’re going to keep the bond that we had here.”
Robinson caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season.
The Javelinas recently hired Mike Salinas as their new head coach in December.
“It’s going to be a lot different and I’m going to have to work for my spot,” Robinson said. “Hopefully I can have a bond with my new coach and have fun. I’m ready.”
Bordovsky missed most of his senior season due to injury but never gave up pursuing his dream.
He hopes to make an immediate impact when he joins the Tigers under head coach and Stroman graduate Jerheme Urban.
“It’s going to be great,” Bordovsky said. “My parents fell in love with his (Urban) philosophy and what he had to say. I’m exited to play for him, and he’s excited to have his first Victoria recruit come play for him.
“It’s just a blessing,” he added. “I’ve prayed for this a lot and even though this season didn’t go the way I wanted it to, I know God has a plan, and it’s my job to do the best that I can.”
Miller filled in for Bordovsky at the quarterback position and quickly made an impact.
He passed for 657 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 407 yards and eight touchdowns.
“It’s a dream,” said Miller, who plans to play receiver and defensive back at TLU. “I always dreamed of playing at the next level and it finally happened. All of it feels like a dream come true. The school is amazing and they treated me like family. The football program is great. Everything about TLU is great.”
Gonzalez, who leads the Flyers’ pitching rotation is ready to make the most of his final at season at St. Joseph before joining the Hilltoppers in college.
“It’s awesome,” Gonzalez said. “It’s every baseball players’ goal to play at the next level and it’s hard. So for me to play Division II baseball in Austin is a dream come true. Every second, every hour of the hard work finally paid off.”
Mozisek is looking forward to diving at the Division I level.
The UIW dive team is coached by Tommy Law, who was named the Diving Coach of the Year in 2013-14.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve worked so hard for so many years,” Mozisek said. “I don’t think I ever saw myself as a college diver so it means a lot to me. I want to continue working hard because I have really big goals ahead of me.”
St. Joseph athletic director and head football coach Bryan Jones admitted he felt like a proud parent watching seven athletes sign to play at the next level.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Jones said. “We know the hard work they put in, both athletically and academically. They’ve been challenged at both levels, and they have answered the challenge. I feel comfortable with them going to college and succeeding. No matter what happens athletically, I know all of them will graduate from a four-year university and that’s the most amazing part.”
