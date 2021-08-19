A record 80 UHV student athletes were named Red River Athletic Conference Scholar Athletes for the 2020-21 season.
Over 57% of the UHV student athletes earned recognition on the honors list for earning a 3.0 GPA of better this past year.
Softball led the way for the Jaguars with 82% of the team earning recognition. Women’s golf followed with 75% and women's soccer had 65% of the team receive recognition.
Men’s soccer followed at 51%, baseball at 45% and men’s golf at 38%
Women's soccer had the most scholar athletes at 20. Softball, baseball and men's soccer had 18 each. Men's and women's golf had three selections each.
Individual student-athletes who achieve a 3.0 GPA or better while competing in RRAC-sanctioned sports during the fall and spring semesters are eligible for the award.
Among the women’s soccer players recognized were, Maricris Albarda, Judith Arias, Mackenzie Arsola, Katy Castanuela, Reyanna Cerda, Selma De Luna, Estelle Flanagan, Kelsey Hayes, Daphne Henze, Kiki Hinojosa, Hayden Janner, Kalyca Keramidis, Kimberly Liker, Consuelo Luna, Freja Magnussen, Meghan Matcek, Katerin Morales, Isabel Olvera, Emilee Ulke, and Anahi Veloz.
Softball players receiving recognition included Claire Blinka, Jessalyn Burkett, Lauren Caka, Cameron Cowan, Dominique Crespo, Kayla Dow, Michaela Fernandez, Alexis Gonzalez, Michelle Kristoff, Madysin Leighton, Marissa Longoria, Jackie Longoria, Kaylle Lopez, Marisa Mendoza, Zoe Miranda, Ashley Reyna, Kelsey Tidrick and Alyssah Zamora.
Recognized from the baseball team were Austin Aguirre, Charles Chavez, Matthew Haas, Richard Isom, Jose Jimenez Antonio, Zachary Lee, Hayden Leopold, Davion Lockett, Carson McKenna, Justin Mireles, Cade Mitscherling, Jace Muncrief, John Nelson, James Spera, James Turnbull, Clayton Wenske, Langston White and Noah Zamora.
Selected for the award from the men’s soccer team were Jorge Aguilar, Austin Branam, Claude Byiringiro, Jacob Collen, Erik Faeltstroem, Raphael Gallegos, Johan Hajj, Sebastian Leal, Mwamba Mlondani, Malachi Musil, Samuel Nsenganivyizigiro, Oliver Nugent, Olamide Olaeye, Martin Nunez, Jordy Van Hamburg, Daniel Villarreal, Brandon Watts and Connagh Wilks.
Among the men’s golfers earning the honor were Benjamin Lake, William Paton and Max Schliesing, while women golfers recognized included Jenna Alvarado, Mia Lerma and Jocelyn Villafranca.
A total of 648 individuals across the conference were named scholar-athletes.
