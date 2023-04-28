KINGSVILLE — Dalton Brooks was feeling the wear and tear of running a leg on all three Shiner relays in the preliminaries as he prepared for the long jump competition at the Region IV-2A meet.
But he wasn’t about to let it get in the way of what he had come to Javelina Stadium on Friday to accomplish.
“I just love to compete,” Brooks said. “That’s what I feel like it is. I had a little blister from my 4 by 4 earlier. I thought it was going to be a setback. I came out here and jumped a 23 to start with. So just wanting to compete and wanting to be the best.”
Brooks not only won the long jump, he did so by setting a regional record of 23 feet, 8.75 inches.
“I was aiming to go over 23,” said Brooks, who has signed to play football at Texas A&M. “That was the goal today, and to do it like that in that fashion, It gives me hope to go 24 next.”
Brooks was one of a number of area athletes to finish in the top two Friday at Javelina Stadium and qualify for the state meet, which is scheduled for May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Miles and Miles and Miles
El Campo’s Oliver Miles was expecting stiffer competition at the Region IV-4A meet, but he wasn’t at all fazed.
Miles with the triple jump with a personal best of 49-0.5.
“I already knew there was going to be some competition here,” Miles said. “So I was just coming out competing and doing my best. I think that helped me set my PR.”
Miles is headed back to the state meet where he finished second last year.
“It’s just a matter of working on the small things like landing, or even just the phases. I feel like that can help me a lot.”
Reaching new heights
Schulenburg’s Meredith Magliolo was looking for a repeat performance in the Region IV-2A high jump.
She won at regional last year and went on to win a gold medal at the state meet.
She did one better, winning the event with a personal-best jump of 5-5.
“I had really good practices this week and I’ve been really over my other PR (of 5-4),” Magliolo said. “So I came in really confident that I could jump higher than I had.”
Magliolo is aiming to clear a higher bar at the state meet.
“I was really nervous this year knowing that I had already gone to state and won it,” she said. “I wanted to build on that. It was a little nerve racking trying to build on that.”
Best in the shot
Flatonia’s Kobe Burton and Falls City’s Kayla Albers weren’t making their first appearance at the Region IV-2A meet, but both left with gold medals.
Burton won the boys event with a throw of 50-3.
“It was just preparing every day of the week and practicing to get better,” Burton said. “I wanted to get back to Austin and do better.”
Albers finished second at regional last year, but has worked hard to improve this season.
“Being here last year most definitely helped my nerves and how I was able to perform this year,” she said. “Throughout the year, I’ve been winning at many meets so I felt pretty confident at this meet.”
Surprise second
Cuero’s Sean Burks wasn’t even seeded in the top eight in the discus coming into the Region IV-4A meet.
But Burks improved his throw by over 15 feet with a toss of 152-3 to finish second and earn a trip to the state meet.
“I think I came out with more confidence,” Burks said. “We had a good week of practice. We were throwing it really far in practice this week. I got a lot of reps in and it was fun.”
More medals
Shiner’s Kailey Boedeker finished second in the Class 2A shot put (36-2) and qualified for the state meet.
Woodsboro’s Braydon Robison finished third in the Class 2A high jump (6-2), and Chayse Wernli finished third in the Class 2A pole vault (9-9).
Up next
Running finals and other field events will be held Saturday at Javelina Stadium.