Victoria’s Red and White and Black and White summer basketball leagues have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 we will not be able to hold the league this season,” the leauge said in a Facebook post. “This is very unfortunate and we will miss everyone. Stay safe and we will see you next summer!”
It is the second time in three years the leagues have had to cancel after being played for 31 straight years prior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.