Victoria's Red and White and Black and White league's have been cancelled for the 2020 season.

The league, which was scheduled to be held this summer, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 we will not be able to hold the league this season," the red and white said in a Facebook post. "This is very unfortunate and we will miss everyone. Stay safe and we will see you next summer!"

It is the second time in three years the leagues have had to cancel its season after being played for 31 straight years prior. 

