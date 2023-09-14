Refugio picked up its third win of the season without stepping on the field.
Bishop has forfeited Friday night’s game that was scheduled to be played in Bishop.
Refugio athletic director and head football coach Jason Herring said he received a call Thursday afternoon and was told Bishop was forfeiting the game for health reasons.
All extracurricular activities at Bishop have been shut down for the weekend.
“This is not good for us,” Herring said. “We need to play.”
Bishop, a Class 4A, Division II school, was coming off a 30-24 win over George West.
Refugio, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll, captured a 42-41 double-overtime win over Edna last week at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Refugio and Bishop had played 17 previous times, and the Bobcats led the overall series 13-2-2.
The forfeit means Refugio improves to 3-1, and the Badgers drop to 1-3.
Refugio begins District 15-2A, Division I play against Bloomington on Thursday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Bloomington also won by forfeit this week. Bloomington was scheduled to play Runge.