SEGUIN — Refugio coach Jarod Kay won two coin flips against Johnson City.
The first was to play one game in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals, and the second was to be the home team.
The rest of the equation was left up to starting pitcher Jordan Kelley and his teammates.
“Coach Kay told us sometime after we beat Falls City that we were playing one game,” Kelley said. “He just had a lot of confidence in me, so we just went one game, and it paid off.”
Kelley pitched a four-hitter to lead the Bobcats to a 2-1 win over the Eagles on Friday night at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
Refugio improved to 16-5 and moved into the regional semifinals against the winner of the Flatonia-Mumford series.
“In my opinion, Jordan is one of the best pitchers in our classification,” Kay said. “A lot of the time, I don’t feel like he gets the respect he deserves, because a lot of people don’t mention him. We’ve got some other really good pitchers on our team, but if it’s a one-game situation, I’ll take that kid on the mound 10 times out of 10, and I’ll feel confident.”
Kelley struck out four and walked only one and was aided by some great defensive plays by center fielder Antwaan Gross and first baseman Hayden LaFrance.
“Coming into this game, I was a little nervous,” Kelley said. “I had to get it out the first couple of innings, but after that, I feel like I threw a lot of strikes, and the defense made plays behind me.”
Johnson City (19-6) pitcher McCray Jacobs was perfect through three innings and recorded six of his nine outs by strikeout.
“McCray Jacobs was awesome on the mound for them,” Kay said. “He had a three-pitch mix, and he could throw any of them for strikes. He did a good job of mixing it up. I thought we had some at-bats where we went up there without really a plan in mind. We just went up there to swing. We had not seen anybody that has the command that he has and the pitch mix that he has.”
The Eagles pushed across a run in the first inning on a two-out double by Colton Bean after Refugio was unable to complete a double play.
Refugio responded in the fourth inning. Gross drew a leadoff walk and went to third base on Kelley’s wind-blown double to right field.
Lukas Meza, who had two of the Bobcats’ three hits, followed with a solid single to right field to score both runners.
“It was a good pitch, and I was able to put it in play,” Meza said.
“Lukas had done a great job,” Kay added. “He’s pitched. He bounces around between shortstop and the outfield. He has done a great job the last few weeks at the plate.”
The Bobcats have moved into the regional semifinal for the first time since 2019.
“We just came together,” Meza said. “We started out real bad and fought back and did our thing. I’ve always had faith in us.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Refugio 2, Johnson City 1
Johnson City 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Refugio 000 200 x — 2 2 0
W: Jordan Kelley (8-2). L: McCray Jacobs (8-1). Highlights: (JC) Jacobs 6 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 HP, 9 K; Colton Bean 1-for-3, 2B, RBI. (R) Jared Kelley 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1-for-3, 2B, R; Lukas Meza 2-for-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Johnson City 19-6; Refugio 16-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.