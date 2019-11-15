CUERO – Antwaan Gross played solely at cornerback during his freshman season at Ingleside.
But Gross has played receiver, safety and returned punts since coming to Refugio as a sophomore.
“Believe it or not, he’s just starting to feel totally comfortable,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “You know all these other kids have been doing it since seventh grade. Antwaan is starting to learn the offense and learn all the little nuances as far as getting open and running routes and being a dynamic player. He is explosive. He’s a fantastic kid and a good athlete. He’s going to be real special.”
Gross displayed his potential during the first half of the Bobcats’ Class 2A, Division I bi-district game against Brazos.
He caught six passes for 179 yards and five touchdowns, and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to lead Refugio to a 63-12 win Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
The No. 1 Bobcats improved to 11-0 and moved into the area round against Thorndale, a 58-23 winner over Center Point.
The area game has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
“This is my first time to score six touchdowns,” Gross said. “It was crazy. It feels amazing. I didn’t know this was going to happen, but it did.”
Gross caught touchdown passes of 6, 57, 35, 32 and 39 yards from quarterback Austin Ochoa.
“Coach Spiegs (Adam Spiegleman) is my coach and he’s taught me everything” Gross said. “He taught my footwork, running routes and all those things.”
Gross was on the receiving end of half of Ochoa’s completions. Ochoa also connected twice each with Ysidro Mascorro and Ethan Perez, and once each with Jaden Hubbard and Mike Firova.
“I think we scored on like every single one of our drives,” said Ochoa, who was 12 of 13 for 266 yards and five touchdowns before sitting out the second half. “That’s one of our goals on offense to drive the ball down and score a touchdown every single time. I’m getting the feel of it and getting back in rhythm. I’m doing what I have to do.”
The defense also produced points for Refugio. Javon Williams returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown on Brazos’ second play from scrimmage.
The next time the Cougars (3-8) got the ball, Gross turned around and made a one-handed grab of the ball and ran it back from midfield for a touchdown.
“I was playing defense and had my guy,” Gross said. “I got it and did my thing.”
The Bobcats ran only 21 offensive plays in the first half, but amassed 301 yards and also scored on a 1-yard run by Naaji Gadsden.
“It was kind of a weird night offensively because we looked up and there were 28 points and the defense had scored 14 of them,” Herring said. “And then you mix that in with some big plays.
“I think Austin’s playing at a super, super high level right now,” he added. “I think we’re catching the ball very well. I’m real excited about that. Our offensive line is probably the most improved group on our team. They’ve just gotten better and better and better and better.”
Refugio played its reserves the entire second half, and scored on a 3-yard run by Eziyah Bland in the third quarter.
“I was judging our first team on exactly what we did by halftime,” Herring said. “I wanted to see crisp and I wanted to see execution. And then in the second half when we got some other kids in, I wanted to see where there’s depth and who I can count on.”
Herring knows he can rely on Gross, who’s already started to prepare for the next round.
“It was all right,” Gross said. “But I don’t feel comfortable at all. You always want to be better than last week.”
