REFUGIO — Ask a member of the boys track & field team the last time Refugio won a state football championship and they’ll promptly answer 2019.
Ask them the last time the Bobcats won a state track & field team won a state title and the response is likely to be a blank stare.
“As far as track goes, we’ve kind of flown under the radar,” said sophomore J. Henry Moore. “When you think about Refugio, of course, the first thing that comes to mind is football.”
Refugio’s last boys track & field state championship came in 2001 before members of the present team were born.
But the Bobcats have won 10 boys track and field state championships — more than any other school in the state — compared to five state football titles.
The Refugio girls have won seven state titles, the most recent being 2018.
“I’ve heard about certain people like Toya Jones and Dana Robinson,” said sophomore Ernest Campbell. “But I didn’t know that about 2001.”
Refugio has an opportunity to put the track and field program back in the spotlight at this year’s UIL Class 2A state meet, scheduled for Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The Bobcats are coming off district, area and regional championships, and will have athletes competing in eight events, including all three relay teams.
“It’s something we talked about,” said Adam Spiegleman, who is in his first season as head coach. “We haven’t shied away from it. We wanted that to be the goal. Now, we know how hard it is to win this thing. We know there’s a ton of talent everywhere else, but we started with winning this meet being the goal.”
Refugio got a taste of what was to come at last year’s state meet when Campbell won the 100-meter dash, and its 1,600-meter relay team captured a gold medal to help the team finish second in the team standings to Shiner.
Spiegleman gives much of the credit to former coach Kent Hawthorne, who retired after last season.
“For four or five years before, he built this thing up,” Spiegleman said. “He did a great job of getting kids out. They loved him. He laid the foundation for this year.”
Moore has no doubt the experience the Bobcats gained last year will benefit them this year.
“As much as running fast, I think one of the biggest things is staying calm and not letting pressure get in your head,” he said. “We need to calm our nerves and focus on what we need to do before we even run. That’s what we’ve been doing. It’s worked brilliantly up to this point.”
The experience on the track has also paid off, as the Bobcats have posted faster times this season, including setting records in the 400- and 800-meter relays at the regional meet.
“I learned a lot last year,” Campbell said. “Like, how my form was terrible. It’s helped just getting in this year and getting it right and getting all my technique down.”
Spiegleman has also leaned on Refugio’s experience in the football playoffs in how to approach each meet.
“I think one thing Hawthorne did well was he made it an experience,” Spiegleman said. “We went to Olive Garden and took the kids to Main Event. There’s enough pressure as is. I think it’s important to let it be an experience and let the kids have a little fun and be relaxed.”
If the Bobcats perform to their expectations, the true celebration will begin after the meet.
“They know what it is,” Spiegleman said. “They know it’s the state meet and what’s at stake. The goal should be let’s go and PR and if we do that, I think we’ll have a ton of success.”
