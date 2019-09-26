REFUGIO – Austin Ochoa remembers the bus ride home from Mart last season.
The five-hour trip was not a pleasant one for Refugio, which suffered a 41-8 defeat.
“It was a tough loss,” said Ochoa, a senior. “It was a hard pill to swallow. We slept. We really didn’t talk to each other or anything. You know how that goes when you’re just on the bus quiet and to yourself.”
Ysidro Mascorro was also on the bus back from AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2017 after Mart’s 34-21 win over the Bobcats in the state final.
“This is going to be my last time to play them,” Mascorro said. “I don’t want my senior year to go by and go out and having never beaten this team. I’m just going to say the same thing I’ve been telling everyone else. It’s time to beat them.”
Refugio (4-0) will try again at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it takes on Mart (2-2) at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats come into the game ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I, while the Panthers are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Division II.
“It’s two old dog 2A football teams with a lot of tradition,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “They’ve won seven and we’ve won four so there are 11 state championships between us. It’s a great high school football game that’s going to be great for our kids.”
Mart is a much younger team than last season and its inexperience was costly in losses to Holland and Franklin.
“They’ll real, real fast and real skilled,” Herring said. “They’re just young. They’re dangerous because of the speed. They can score on any play. What I’m real impressed with is defensively. They’re real solid defensively.”
Refugio has had a tendency this season to get off to a slow start, but has still outscored the opposition by a combined 167-20.
“Our defense has really clicked and now our offense is starting to click and we’re getting it all put together,” said senior Thomas Keyes. “That’s what we’re trying to do this year. We want to make sure and get all our work done. We want to play our game.”
The game has no bearing on the outcome of the season, but Refugio has never defeated Mart (the Panthers also won 21-20 in the 2000 state semifinals) and that’s a sore spot for the Bobcats.
“In the big scheme of things this game isn’t near as important as the Shiner game,” Herring said. “But to our community and our kids because we’ve lost the last two times we played them, it’s a big game psychologically to our kids. I just want to see us play and play hard and play well against a good team and know where we’re at.”
Refugio expects Mart to be the ideal gauge of its progress.
“You think of it like you’re playing someone like you,” Mascorro said. “We have speed and we have athleticism. It’s just who is more physical.”
