REFUGIO — To say the start of Refugio’s season did not go well would be a major understatement.

The Bobcats lost two of their first three games by a combined score of 33-7.

“I told them at the time that we were not that bad,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “We could be a pretty good team, but we weren’t there. We had to improve and needed to improve each week. There were ups and downs during district play, but right now we’re probably playing our best baseball.”

The Bobcats (16-5) have rebounded from their slow start and worked their way into the Class 2A regional semifinals where they’ll face Mumford (19-7) in a one-game playoff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the La Grange High School field.

“This team has worked real hard,” said senior Jordan Kelley. “Everybody has been counting us out since Day 1. They expected us to lose in the second round, but here we are in the fourth round playing.”

The Bobcats went through some rough patches and finished second in District 31-2A behind Kenedy.

But they have gone 5-1 in the playoffs against La Villa, Falls City and Johnson City.

“Just learning from our mistakes helped us out a lot and we improved every week,” said sophomore Troy Haug. “It was a matter of focusing up and not wanting to lose. This is a really fun group and we want to stay together as long as we can.”

Refugio was missing some important pieces when the season began and has become healthier as it has progressed.

“We had a couple of kids who were out with injuries that we got back who were key parts of our lineup,” Kay said. “We’ve had some younger kids who were freshmen or sophomores step up, and then we’ve had some seniors step in and fill some roles to a level that maybe they weren’t necessarily expected to when the year started, but they’ve raised their game.”

The Bobcats won a flip with Mumford as they did against Johnson City to play one game instead of a best-of-three series.

Kelley will be back on the mound after pitching a four-hitter in Refugio’s 2-1 win over Johnson City.

“I just try to do my job either way,” Kelley said. “I have full confidence in my defense behind me. My job is to throw strikes and let my defense make some plays.”

Kay has no second thoughts about putting Kelley in a pressure situation.

“When you choose to go one game, you are putting a lot on your pitcher,” Kay said. “We have the utmost confidence in him and anybody that we throw after him. He has been a starter on a varsity sports team for four years and he’s the only kid left on our program the last time we were this deep. The moment doesn’t get too big for him.”

Refugio is attempting to advance to the fifth round for the third time in school history. The Bobcats recognize where they finish is much more meaningful than where they started.

“The expectations were high because it says Refugio on our chest,” Kay said. “But most people did not think we would be playing right now. I’ve probably never been more proud of a group than I am of how far these kids have come.”

NOTES: The winner will advance to the regional final against Shiner. The Comanches swept Kenedy in their best-of-three game series, winning 10-0 and 8-3…Refugio will be the home team against Mumford.