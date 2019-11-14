REFUGIO – Refugio is no different than most No. 1 seeds going into the playoffs.
The Bobcats (10-0) are playing a No. 4 seed with a losing record in the bi-district round.
But Refugio knows better than to look past Brazos (3-7) when the Class 2A, Division I contest kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium.
“We just have to treat every game the same,” said senior Colten Hesseltine. “We just have to go out and do our job and focus on what we do.”
The Bobcats took the same approach as they cruised through District 16 play.
“We improved a lot,” said junior Ethan Perez. “We’re really focused on practicing and improving and making sure we’re getting everything right.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring won’t disagree with critics who argue sending four teams to the playoffs waters down the competition.
But he’s accepted the current format and tries not to let it become a distraction.
“All you can do is show up and play the team you’re supposed to play,” Herring said. “Everybody says do you like having four teams? I personally think three’s enough, but here’s the bottom line, if four allows that many more kids to get to experience Texas high school football in the playoffs, the cream is going to rise to the top. If a team that got fourth place can get on a run and make it to the quarterfinals, so be it. I’m really not against it at all.”
Herring would like his team to play in a more competitive district.
“It was a challenge because a lot of the games were over at half,” he said. “So we had to do a real good job of trying to control the score, but make sure our kids were playing more than just a quarter or two.”
The Bobcats believe they made the best of their situation and want to continue with the formula in the postseason.
“Every day in practice is a new day to try and get better and I think we’ve done a good job in practice of doing that,” Hesseltine said. “It’s been translating in the games.”
