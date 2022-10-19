REFUGIO — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown has not forgotten the feeling when he left the field at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium last season after the Bobcats’ regional final loss to Shiner.
But Brown was determined to channel his disappointment into something positive.
“I felt like it was definitely a teaching moment, a humbling moment,” said Brown, a sophomore. “But after we walked off that field, it was straight focus. We knew that we had to get back and get better from there.”
The No. 5 Bobcats (6-1, 2-0) have improved throughout the season and will get another shot at No. 4 Shiner (7-1, 3-0) when the teams meet in a game that is likely to decide the District 15-2A, Division I championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
“It was miserable, really. It was a hard loss,” said senior lineman Jayden Wright. “I think we’ve grown a lot more. I’ve seen improvement from the O-line, the quarterbacks, mostly everyone. The coaches have worked hard and the quarterbacks and the team have gotten better.”
Brown has passed for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns, while working hard to correct the mistakes he made last season.
“I feel way comfortable,” he said. “It’s just experience and years of hard work. I put all the hours and the effort into the quarterback position. From the first day of two-a-days, I was nervous, but I just knew we were going to get better and better.”
Refugio head coach Jason Herring has seen improvement from his young team as the season has progressed.
“I like where we are,” he said. “We haven’t played anybody like Shiner since Edna. We haven’t played anybody of this caliber. Friday night will tell us a lot more. We still haven’t scratched the surface. We’re still awfully young. If we’re fortunate enough to play Shiner twice, I think we’ll be way different in Shiner 2 than Shiner 1 just because we’re still young.”
Refugio and Shiner will be playing for the 10th time, the fifth as a district game. The Bobcats lead the overall series 6-3, but the Comanches won the last two games and went on to win the state championship in 2020 and last season. Refugio defeated Shiner in 2019 and went on to win the state title.
“Our Shiner game has morphed into an all or nothing 11,000 people, winner wins it all type game,” Herring said. “I think especially with as young as we are it’s good it’s just a normal district game. It’s a big game, but it’s a normal district game and there’s life after Friday.”
Herring has seen little change from the Shiner team of last season, despite the loss of running back/defensive lineman Doug Brooks.
“Here’s the deal,” Last year they’d get Doug 12 carries and Dalton (Brooks) 12. Now Dalton’s getting all 24. Yeah, they don’t have his brother, but it’s all relative. When you have the very best player on the field every Friday night, you’ve got a shot.”
The game is sure to have a playoff atmosphere, which could be repeated later this season.
“We’ve kind of downplayed the significance of it,” Herring said. “It matters, but it doesn’t. If we both take care of business in six weeks, that’s the one that matters. It matters because you want to win the district. But everybody in the state knows, the Shiner kids know, our kids know. We’ve tried to kind of keep it a little normal.”