REFUGIO — Refugio turned a battle of unbeaten District 15 -2A Division I teams into a rout.
Refugio jumped out to a big halftime lead and cruised to a 58-7 win over Three Rivers on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district. The Bulldogs dropped to 4-2 and 1-1.
Refugio used its rushing game, running for eight of its nine touchdowns.
Eziyah Bland ran for three touchdowns and Ernest Campbell, Jordan King and Kalbe Brown each ran for one as the Bobcats raced out to a 37-0 halftime lead.
Bland scored on runs of 27, 9 and 6 yards, Campbell run for a 37-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, King had a 3-yard scoring run and Brown added an 18-yard touchdown run.
Three Rivers did not make a first down until 2:10 was left in the second quarter.
Refugio came into the game with a 32-game district winning streak.
The Bobcats bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hitchcock to defeat Corpus Christi London, Edna and Bishop before opening district with a win over Bloomington.
“We’re kind of growing up a little bit quicker,” Refugio coach Jason Herring said. “We still have a long way to go, but we’re growing up a little bit quicker than I anticipated. That win over Edna just revitalized and rejuvenated our whole program.”