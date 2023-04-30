KINGSVILLE — The Refugio boys left the Region IV-2A meet with what they came for, but not in the way they expected.
The Bobcats won five gold and two silver medals and overcame a disqualification to score 88 points and win their second consecutive team championship. Falls City was second with 53 points.
“It means everything to us in that we always strive to be the best in every sport we play,” said junior Chai Whitmire. “We just want to be the best everywhere we go.”
Refugio got regional record-setting performances from junior Ernest Campbell in the 100-meter (10.26 seconds) and 200-meter (21.71) dashes. He also ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay (43.01).
“It means a lot,” Campbell said. “I worked hard every day Monday through Sunday. Working hard and making sure I get my block starts right and went from there.”
Campbell’s time in the 100 was also his best this season thanks in part to a strong wind to his back.
“I had it easy because the wind was to my back,” Campbell said, “I don’t weigh that much so it helped me out.”
Whitmire won the 300 hurdles (40.24), and junior J. Henry Moore won the 400 (50.18).
The 1,600 relay finished second (3:24.34) and freshman Kolton Taylor was second in the discus (152-4).
Refugio appeared to have won the 800 relay, but was disqualified after a protest was filed because one of the runners on the relay had been entered in too many events during Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals.
Refugio boys coach Adam Spiegleman took responsibility for the mistake, which moved Mason to first in the relay and Shiner to second.
“It was my fault,” Spiegleman said. “I should have known the rules.”
But Spiegleman was proud of his team’s overall performance.
“The kids overcame a lot,” he said. “We’ve been kind of beat up all year. We ran a couple of alternates and they stepped up and did really, really well.”
The Bobcats will go for their second consecutive state championship at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin on May 12.
“It means a lot,” Moore said. “It takes all of us. We just stuck it through. We were able to make it. With the relays we got to place in, we have a really good shot to win it all.”
Peyton’s place
Peyton Oliver was not pleased with her junior season at Refugio.
But she has more than made up for it as a senior.
Oliver, who has signed with Houston Christian University, won the Class 2A 100-meter dash and broke the regional record she set as a sophomore with a time of 11.99.
“It literally means the world because from my sophomore year when I set the record to now, I didn’t have a good year last year,” Oliver said. “Being able to break it two years later means a lot. It showed how much I’ve worked and it paid off and I’m really proud of myself.”
Oliver also ran a leg of the winning 400 (49.17) and 800 (1:45.99) relays.
The Lady Cats finished second in the team standings with 72 points. Thrall won the team title with 81.
A Family Tradition
Wharton's Jacorric Allen and Kameron Mitchell heard stories growing up about how their father, Bryce Allen, had won the 400-meter dash at the state meet in 2003 and 2004 state meet.
Jacorric Allen and Mitchell will have some stories of their own to tell after qualifying for the Class 4A state meet.
Allen, a sophomore, won the 400 (48.47), ran a leg on the 800 relay (1:30.21) that finished third (1:30.21) and the 1,600 relay that finished second (3:21.89).
Mitchell, a senior, finished second in the 800 (1:58.87), second in the 300 hurdles (40.20) and ran a leg on the 1,600 relay.
“It means it all,” Jacorric Allen said. “To make my parents happy and to make my coaches happy and the team happy.”
“I just said to myself, ‘You got it to do, it’s my senior year,’” Mitchell said. “I had to use my heart.”
Wharton likely would have won the 1,600 relay, but a runner stepped behind Allen and interfered with him getting the baton.
If Wharton had won the relay, it would have won the team title. Instead the Tigers finished second with 58 points, and Stafford won the team title with 61 points.
Young and successful
Emeree Dasilva’s first season of track and field at Cuero will end at the state meet.
Dasilva knew she had qualified when the Lady Gobblers’ 400 relay (48.69) finished second.
She was able to add a second event when a runner in the 100-meter dash was disqualified for running out of her lane and she moved from third place to second in a time of 12.36.
“I came in scared, but I knew the competition that was going to be here,” Dasilva said. “I just came out here and did my best.”
Cuero's Paisley Janssen finished second in the high jump (5-6) and qualified for the state meet.
El Campo freshman Maddison Holmes qualified for the state meet in the 200 in a time of 25.26.
Notable
Flatonia’s Zachary Charanza won the 2A boys discus with a throw of 152-8. Falls City’s Cayla Albers won the 2A shot put Friday and qualified for state in the discus Saturday with a throw of 118-6.