AUSTIN — Ernest Campbell had a frown on his face after crossing the finish line in the 100-meter dash Friday night at Mike A. Myers.

Campbell had not only won the race for the third straight time, but also set a Class 2A record with a time of 10.22 seconds.

But Campbell was hoping to run a 10.1 so he could get a new car.

“My mom had promised me a car,” Campbell said. “But I think I’ll get one anyway since I’m a three-time state champion.”

Campbell might have achieved his desired time if he hadn’t let up before crossing the finish line.

But there was no let up in the Bobcats, as they claimed their second consecutive state championship and record 12th overall with 68 points.

The Lady Cats captured their eighth state title by finishing in a three-way tie with Stamford and Panhandle with 32 points.

“We’re very blessed,” said Campbell, a junior. “We worked hard for it. There were some ups and downs down the road, but we stuck together as a team. We fought through the injuries. We pushed through and recovered from them.”

Along with breaking the record of 10.34 in the 100 that had stood since 1985, Campbell won the 200 (20.92) despite cramping near the finish line, and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay team (41.95).

“It was tiring,” Campbell said. “It was a rolling meet (because of threatening weather) and I rarely got rest. But I was able to come out here and perform.”

Refugio also won the 1,600 relay (3:21.56) and J. Henry Moore finished second in the 400 with a personal-best time of 49.21.

The Bobcats point total was just short of the 77 they scored to win last year’s team title.

“There were a lot of injuries and a lot of kids stepping up in different roles,” said second-year Refugio head coach Adam Spiegleman. “It was not near as easy as the last one, but it was really incredible.”

The Lady Cats last won a team championship in 2018.

They did it with gold medals from senior Peyton Oliver in the 100 (11.99) and the 400 relay (48.16), and a sixth-place finish in the 800 relay (1:45.12).

“I didn’t expect that at all,” Oliver said. “The competition at the state meet is absolutely insane. I was going to have to be on my ‘A’ game and not let any distractions get in the way. I’m extremely proud of myself.”

Refugio girls head coach Katie Green knew there was an outside chance of winning the team title.

“We won it in 2018 and when you win it you just want to get back and have that opportunity again,” Green said. “We knew if we had a perfect day we had a chance. In Refugio championships are everything.”

Campbell plans to take a short break before going back to work for a chance at a state title in another sport.

“I’m going to celebrate this moment with my family and friends and recover for like a week,” he said, “and start football.”