KINGSVILLE — The Refugio boys and Shiner girls came to Javelina Stadium with high expectations.
They left with the hardware they hoped to obtain.
The Bobcats and Lady Comanches captured team titles at the Region IV-2A meet on a hot and humid Saturday.
Refugio ran away with the boys title, winning all three relays and scoring 112 points. Shiner was second with 62 points.
Shiner won the girls team title with 83 points, while Mason was second with 71.
