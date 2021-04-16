Refugio, Yorktown, Woodsboro and Kenedy competed at the District 31/32-2A Area Championships in Woodsboro on Thursday.
The Refugio boys won the team title. The following are notable winners among area schools.
Refugio’s Ernest Campbell won the 100-meter dash in 10.96 seconds.
Isaiah Avery won the 400-meter run in 51.15 seconds.
Zavien Wills won the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles in 15.20 and 41.61 seconds respectively.
Antwaan Gross won the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 2.75 inches.
Ty LaFrance won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.
The Refugio boys won all three relay races.
Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham won the 200-meter dash in 21.83 seconds and the pole vault with a height of 16 feet, 2 inches.
On the girls side, Refugio’s Peyton Oliver won the 100 and 200 in 12.17 and 25.76 respectively.
Jai’lin King won the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 10.5 inches and the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches.
Yorktown’s Kailey Sinast won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles in 15.24 and 46.89 respectively.
Seely Metting won the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 8 inches and the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.
The Yorktown girls also won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:51.75.
Woodsboro’s Hannah Rifenburgh won the 400 in 1:01.00. The Woodsboro girls won the 400-meter and 1600-meter relays with times of 51.14 seconds and 4:31.22 respectively.
District 27/28-4A Area Meet
Cuero and Gonzales competed at the District 27/28-4A area meet on Thursday.
Cuero girls and boys finished second and third as a team respectively.
On the girls side, Cuero won the 800 relay with the team of Loren Washington, Mackenzie Blain, Ibree Coe and Ricquel Joubert running a time of 1:46.87.
Gonzales’ Peyton Ruddock won the 100 in 15.58 and Samantha Barnick won the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 11.75 inches.
On the boys side, Cuero’s Davyon Williams won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 8 inches.
Cuero won the 400 relay team with Justice Belvin, Lebron Johnson, Donavin Jones and Keysean Price finishing in 43.38.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.