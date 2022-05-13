AUSTIN — The Refugio boys won the Class 2A state track & field championship.
The Bobcats scored 77 points to wrap up the title Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Refugio won the 400- and 800-meter relays, Ernest Campbell won the 100-meter dash, the 1,600-meter relay finished second and Antwaan Gross finished third in the triple jump.
Refugio won its record 11th boys championship and first title since 2001.
