Class 2A and 5A state track meet

Refugio’s Antwaan Gross splashes into the pit in the Class 2A boys triple jump at the state track and field meet in Austin Friday morning.

 By Travis Harsch | Special to the Advocate

AUSTIN — The Refugio boys won the Class 2A state track & field championship.

The Bobcats scored 77 points to wrap up the title Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Refugio won the 400- and 800-meter relays, Ernest Campbell won the 100-meter dash, the 1,600-meter relay finished second and Antwaan Gross finished third in the triple jump.

Refugio won its record 11th boys championship and first title since 2001.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.