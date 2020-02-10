REFUGIO – Almost six weeks have passed since Refugio won its fifth state football championship.
But the joy of winning a state title remains very much alive in the community.
“It’s what makes Refugio so special,” said athletic director and head football coach Jason Herring. “It’s for the kids. It’s awesome. We’ve got such great support in the community. This is what makes Refugio what it is. We have unbelievable support.”
Refugio showed its support Monday night by holding a parade that began at the school field house and led to a celebration Community Center.
“It’s very special,” said quarterback Austin Ochoa. “Not many communities get to do this and it’s pretty awesome that we have an awesome community like this and we all get to celebrate as a whole.”
The celebration was emceed by city council Lenny Anzaldua, and included the Refugio band and cheerleaders.
The team was presented with a proclamation and the key to the city by Mayor Wanda Dukes, who declared Monday “Refugio Bobcat Varsity Team Day.”
State representative Geanie Morrison presented Herring with a proclamation from the state of Texas.
Members of Refugio’s previous state-champion teams were represented by James Durst (1970), Coach George Harris and his son, Kent (1982), and Dana Franklin (2011).
Senior Ysidro Mascorro represented the 2016 and 2019 teams.
“It means a lot,” Mascorro said. “It means that we have people behind our back and we have people there for us in the stands.”
Mascorro’s class had the most wins in school history, and became the first class in school history to win two state titles.
“You know how hard they are to win,” he said. “To be able to win two, I just feel grateful. The difference was who we were playing with and what we had to overcome. In the end, they’re all the same. You end up winning state.”
Refugio went 16-0 before winning the 2019 title with a 28-7 victory over Post at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Bobcats had to come from behind in four of their six playoff wins.
“This year we had the most heart and the most character that I’ve ever coached,” Herring said. “They just refused to lose. I don’t know on paper that we were the most…I don’t know if anybody could have picked, ‘Hey, that’s the 2A state champions’ just with the eye test. But when you measure these kids’ heart and you start looking at the way they fight and have each other’s back. There’s no question a real special group.”
The Bobcats will celebrate again when they receive their state championship rings.
“It’s a football season to remember for the rest of my life,” Ochoa said. “I mean all these guys are going to remember for the rest of their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.