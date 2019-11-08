The No. 1 Bobcats improved to 10-0 and wrapped up the district championship with a 5-0 record.
Refugio will meet Wallis Brazos in the bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium.
“Our team’s happy we won district,” said Refugio running back/receiver Jordan Kelley. “But we’ve got a bunch of games ahead of us we want to win.”
The Bobcats wasted no time taking care of the Bulldogs (7-3, 4-1), who finished second in district and will have a rematch with Kenedy in bi-district.
Kelley ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Refugio’s second play from scrimmage, and the Bobcats led 47-0 at halftime.
“We always want to set the tone when we come on the field,” Gross said. “That’s what we’ve got to do every game.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring played his reserves the entire second half on parents’ night at Bobcat Stadium.
“It’s good to get other kids in,” Herring said. “This was a lot of the kids’ last game at Bobcat Stadium, so I wanted to try and make it memorable for as many kids as I could.”
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa completed 7 of 11 passes for 202 yards, including touchdown throws of 39, 62 and 57 to Gross.
“He just does what he has to do as a receiver and catches the ball,” Ochoa said of Gross. “He’s just making plays.”
Herring has also been impressed with how quickly Gross has learned the offense.
“He’s real dynamic,” Herring said. “He’s a great punt returner. He’s dynamic on defense, offense. He’s electric. We try to get the ball in his hands any way we can.”
Ochoa has played only four quarters since Refugio’s win over Mart but displayed no signs of rust.
“It just feels like I haven’t left at all,” said Ochoa, who also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kelley. “I’m right back on track, making throws and doing what I have to do.”
The Bobcats also scored on touchdown runs of 16 and 40 yards by Naaji Gadsden and gained 395 of their 519 yards in the first half.
Refugio’s final touchdown came on a 16-yard run by Victor Garcia in the fourth quarter.
“As a team, we’ve been getting better every week,” Kelley said. “I feel like by the time Round 3 comes, we’ll be ready.”
Gross is looking forward to a playoff run and doing his best to make sure it's a long one.
“He’s a great kid,” Herring said. “He’s excited because he said, ‘This will be my first time to maybe get a gold ball.’ He’s real excited about winning a district championship and going to the playoffs.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
