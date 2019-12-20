CORPUS CHRISTI — Refugio coach Jarod Kay will be recognized by the Corpus Christi Hooks at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet.
Kay led the Bobcats to a 27-3 record and into the Class 2A regional finals before losing in a best-of-three game series to eventual state champion Dallardsville Big Sandy.
Kay was named the Coach of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
Kay will be joined at the banquet by Refugio players Jared Kelley, Austin Ochoa and Jordan Kelley, who were selected to the Preseason Small School Baseball All-Star Team.
The banquet, presented by Whataburger, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi.
