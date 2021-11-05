REFUGIO — Kelan Brown was expected to spend his freshman season at Refugio playing on the junior varsity until the playoffs started.
But those plans changed when quarterback Caleb Hesseltine injured his ankle.
Brown passed for seven touchdowns in his first start and followed that up with a four-touchdown performance, while leading Refugio to a 68-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over Freer on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The No. 1 Bobcats finished the season at 10-0 overall and 4-0 in district, and will host Santa Maria in a bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I’ve been playing QB for a while so nothing has changed,” Brown said. “I just stick to the script and do what I have to do. I take my time and don’t get nervous and play football.”
Brown started the game by completing his first nine passes before finishing 13 of 17 for 182 yards.
“What’s impressive about Kelan is he’s a freshman and his poise,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “He did the same thing last week. For a freshman to have that kind of poise at the quarterback spot, I couldn’t be more pleased with the job that he’s done.”
Brown threw touchdown passes of 56, 9 and 11 yards to Jordan Kelley, and 1 yard to Ernest Campbell before leaving the game after the third quarter.
“We knew that he was going to be one of the guys if Caleb went down that we were going to go to,” Kelley said. “He’s improved almost every day these last two weeks and I feel comfortable with him back there.”
Refugio wasted no time taking control against the Buckaroos (3-6, 1-3), as Chai Whitmire returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.
“Our special teams have been great,” Herring said. “Coach (Jarod) Kay has done a great job. We put a huge emphasis on them this year. We’ve put more time and more emphasis than we ever have.”
The Bobcats added touchdowns on their first two plays from scrimmage on Brown’s 56-yard pass to Kelley, and a 56-yard run by Eziyah Bland.
“You’ve got to come out on fire,” Kelley said. “The coaches say no matter who we play, you’ve got to perform like you’re playing in Round 4. That’s what we did today.”
Refugio also scored on runs of 9 yards by Jordan King and 1 yard by Benny Flores. Bland returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown, and Dezmon Brown and Troy Haug had fumble returns of 62 and 22 yards, respectively, for touchdowns.
The Bobcats had nine players run the ball, and 14 players caught a pass.
“It means everything,” Kelan Brown said. “It means the world. I love this team. Coach Herring is a great coach and I love it.”
Refugio not only wrapped up the outright district championship with its 32nd consecutive district win, it also did not allow a point in district play.
The Bobcats have now tied Converse Judson with their state-leading 44th consecutive winning season, and have a state-leading 24 undefeated regular seasons.
In addition, Refugio is second in the state with 40 10-win seasons, and its 759 overall wins is sixth-best in the state.
“I’m very fortunate they chose to hire me,” said Herring, who is in his 15th season at Refugio. “I love these kids with all I’ve got. I love the community. I think it’s a good fit. We’ve accomplished a lot, but none of it would be possible without these kids and this community and my administration and school board.
“Everybody talks about the championships and the championships are really important. But probably, the record that I’m most proud of is that we’ve never gone to less than the quarterfinals for 14 straight years.”
