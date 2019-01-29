Refugio’s Armonie Brown will visit El Paso for the first time this weekend.
Brown will be going back for a longer stay in the summer.
Brown announced a commitment to play football at UTEP and plans to sign with the Miners on Feb. 6, national signing day.
“I can’t really explain it,” Brown said. “It was kind of like a great situation. I feel like I will have a great chance to play right away.”
Brown had nine Division I offers, but appreciated how the UTEP coaches constantly followed his progress.
“I like the coaches,” he said. “Ever since they started talking to me – even before they offered me – they’ve been one of the colleges to keep close with me.”
Brown was named the Defensive Player of the Year on the Associated Press Sports Editors Class 2A all-state team and the Advocate’s all-area team.
He had 151 tackles, including 55 for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries despite being double- and triple-teamed in every game.
Brown started on Refugio’s 2016 Class 2A, Division I state championship team, the 2017 state final team, and this season’s quarterfinal team.
“It’s just a blessing,” he said. “I thank God every day for it.”
Brown won’t be the only area player making his commitment official next week.
Cuero’s Keiran Grant will sign with Army, and Cuero’s Trey Moore will sign with Tarleton State.
Grant committed in July, and Moore announced his commitment late Monday night on Facebook.
Moore was named the Padilla Poll’s Class 4A, Division II defensive player of the year on Tuesday.
“First off I would like to give all glory to God because I wouldn’t be where I am today without Him…,” Moore said in his post. “Next, I would like to thank my friends and community for supporting me and being here for me after the loss of my mother, and I want to thank the Cuero high school coaching staff for being a second family to us and helping us accomplish our dream goal. I also want to thank all the coaches that gave me a chance to continue my athletic career.”
The Padilla Poll also named Cuero’s Jordan Whittington, who has already enrolled at Texas, as offensive player of the year and Travis Reeve as coach of the year.
