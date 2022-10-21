Shiner vs. Refugio football
Buy Now

Refugio sophomore Jordan King heads toward the end zone on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium in Refugio.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

REFUGIO — Eziyah Bland ran for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Refugio to a 38-27 District 15-2A, Division I win over No. 4 Shiner on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.

Refugio improved to 7-1 and 4-0 in district. Shiner fell to 8-1 and 3-1 in district. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Bland rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown, giving Refugio a 19-14 halftime lead.

Shiner vs. Refugio football
Buy Now

Shiner's Carson Schuette makes an end zone reception on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.

The Bobcats also scored on a 25-yard run by Jordan King and a 40-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell.

Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 102 yards and scored on a 53-yard run.

Shiner vs. Refugio football
Buy Now

Shiner running back Dalton Brooks makes a reception on Friday night in Refugio.

The Comanches’ other touchdown came on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Peterson to Drew Wenske.

This was the 10th meeting between the teams and the fifth time they played a district game. The other five games between the teams were in the playoffs.

Shiner has a bye next week before closing out the regular season at home against Kenedy.

Refugio plays at Kenedy next week before returning home to play Ganado.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.