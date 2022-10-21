REFUGIO — Eziyah Bland ran for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Refugio to a 38-27 District 15-2A, Division I win over No. 4 Shiner on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Refugio improved to 7-1 and 4-0 in district. Shiner fell to 8-1 and 3-1 in district. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Bland rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown, giving Refugio a 19-14 halftime lead.
The Bobcats also scored on a 25-yard run by Jordan King and a 40-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell.
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 102 yards and scored on a 53-yard run.
The Comanches’ other touchdown came on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Peterson to Drew Wenske.
This was the 10th meeting between the teams and the fifth time they played a district game. The other five games between the teams were in the playoffs.
Shiner has a bye next week before closing out the regular season at home against Kenedy.
Refugio plays at Kenedy next week before returning home to play Ganado.