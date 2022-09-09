EDNA — {span}Refugio scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to rally for a 40-22 win over Edna and gave Coach Jason Herring his 200th win at the school Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.{/span}
Refugio used the big second half to overcome a 14-13 halftime deficit. A missed extra point proved to be the difference as Edna took the 14-13 halftime lead.
The Cowboys scored on runs of 8 and 7 yards by Dreydah Ashford and extra points by Braylen Harris.
Refugio scored on a 3-yard run by Kaleb Brown and a 29-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell. Kelan Brown made one of his two extra point kicks.
Edna came into the game with a 2-0 record, thanks in a large part to the play of its defense.
“We’re just bigger and stronger,” said senior defensive lineman Chris Robinson. “I would describe us a physical, fly around and get to the ball kind of defense.”
Refugio bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hitchcock and defeated Corpus Christi London, a district opponent of Edna.
“I think our speed is key to the game we play now,” junior Isaiah Avery said. “The scheme we’re running now is all about our speed and just being at the right spot at the right time.”