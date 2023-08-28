Refugio dropped to No. 2 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 2A, Division II poll.
The Bobcats entered the season as the No. 1-ranked team, but slid down after a 43-36 loss to Hitchcock, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, Division II.
Cuero stayed as the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Division II after a 41-7 win over El Campo in week 1.
Edna (Division I) and Tidehaven (Division II) are ranked as the No. 3 teams in Class 3A.
In week 1, Edna claimed a 41-27 win over East Bernard to stay ranked No. 3, while Tidehaven moved up one spot with a 30-point win over Goliad.
Bay City entered the rankings as the No. 8 team in Class 4A, Division I after a 40-27 win over Sweeney in week 1.
Falls City moved up one spot to No. 9 in Class 2A, Division II after a 48-33 win over Three Rivers.
Edna hosts Bay City in a non-district game on Friday.