Refugio celebrated its fifth state championship on Monday night with a community event.
The Bobcats were able to celebrate again Tuesday after making their presence felt on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State Football Team.
Quarterback Austin Ochoa was selected as the offensive player of the year, and linebacker Zavien Wills was chosen as the defensive player of the year.
Ochoa, a senior, passed for 3,004 yards and 30 touchdowns, and rushed for 552 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ochoa was named the offensive player of the game in Refugio’s 28-7 state final win over Post.
Wills, a junior, had 215 tackles, including 39 for a loss. Wills edged senior teammate and linebacker Ysidro Mascorro, who had 192 tackles, including 48 of them for a loss, by one vote.
Refugio’s Jason Herring, who led the Bobcats to a 16-0 record, shared coach of the year honors with Mart’s Kevin Hoffman.
Refugio’s Ochoa, senior guard Dareon Wills, sophomore wide receiver Antwaan Gross, and sophomore all-purpose back Jordan Kelley were selected to the first-team offense.
Refugio’s Wills, Mascorro and defensive lineman Landon Parson were named to the first-team defense.
Wills graded out at 98 percent, had 68 pancakes and allowed no sacks. Gross had 51 receptions for 1,184 yards and 17 touchdowns, and rushed 23 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Kelley had 781 yards and nine touchdowns receiving, 238 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and 362 yards and six touchdowns passing.
Parson had 138 tackles, including 35 for a loss and 13 sacks.
Falls City guard McKade Hartmann, tackle Tay Yanta and running back Brady Lyssy were selected to the first-team offense, along with Shiner kicker Connor Winkenwerder.
Hartmann, a senior, graded out at 98 percent, had 30 pancakes and allowed one sack. Yanta, a senior, graded out at 98 percent, had 30 pancakes and allowed no sacks. Lyssy rushed for 2,692 yards and 45 touchdowns, and did not lose a fumble the entire season.
Winkenwerder, a junior, converted 83 of 85 extra-point attempts and was successful on his four field-goal kicks.
Shiner senior guard Gage Brooks, junior center Brock Sestak, senior running back Donyai Taylor were selected to the second-team offense.
Shiner sophomore lineman Doug Brooks and Falls City senior back Adam Lyssy were named to the second-team defense.
Flatonia senior tackle Cameron Becker was named to the third-team offense, and Falls City senior linebacker was picked for the third-team defense.
Earning honorable mention were Weimar guard Colby Rainosek, offensive tackle Eddy Flores, linebacker Vicente Cabrera, and defensive back Jose Ramirez; Yorktown linebacker Corey Pargmann, and Flatonia running back Dakory Willis, and Becker on the defensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.