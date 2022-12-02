SAN MARCOS — Kelan Brown threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Avery on a fourth-and-13 and Refugio hung on for a 27-21 win over Shiner.
The Bobcats stopped Shiner on a fourth-and-two from the Refugio 26 with 1:29 left.
Refugio advances to the state semifinal.
Shiner took a 14-13 halftime lead. Beck Bishop scored on a 2-yard run, and Ryan Peterson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Muehlstein. Peterson kicked both extra points.
Refugio scored on a 96-yard kickoff return by Eziyah Bland and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Ernest Campbell. But Alex Placencia made only one of his two extra points.