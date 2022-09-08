Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell watched the tape of the Cowboys’ narrow win over Bay City and came away with much the same impression he had after the game.

Mitchell gave credit to Bay City for being a much-improved team, but was also disappointed with the mistakes Edna committed.

“I felt like we made a lot of mistakes,” Mitchell said. “There were a lot of little things that were uncharacteristic. I also think they were pretty good.”

Mitchell was relieved to come away with the 27-21 win, but expects the margin of error to much smaller when Edna (2-0), which is ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I poll, takes on Refugio (1-1), which is ranked No. 7 in the Class 2A, Division I poll, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.

“Hopefully, it was a good lesson for them,” Mitchell said. “We’ve had problems with that at times, of thinking we’re really good. That always happens on any level with every team when they start to think they’re really good…there’s a way to think you’re good and be confident. But then there’s not the same focus and same prep and all that.”

Refugio bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hitchcock and defeated Corpus Christi London, a district opponent of Edna, last week to give Coach Jason Herring his 199th win at the school.

“I think we got back on the right track after that loss we took,” said Refugio junior Isaiah Avery. “The next week at practice we did pretty well and everybody was focused.”

Refugio rallied in the fourth quarter to win last year’s game against Edna 55-38 at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.

“I feel like we didn’t finish that Refugio game last year,” said Edna senior Chris Robinson. “I would like to see us finish better and don’t get tired in the fourth quarter.”

+4 Edna holds off turnover-prone Bay City Edna was happy to get a win, but knew the result could've gone the other way against Bay City on Friday.

Refugio ran an up-tempo offense last season but has gone to a more conventional offense this season. The Bobcats are a young team with 10 sophomores and freshmen starting.

“They’re always good,” Mitchell said. “Herring does a good job over there and they’ve got an established traditional program. We’re going to have our hands full. I know they’re young, but they’re super-talented. They’re always going to be sound and have a good scheme.”

Herring is concerned with Edna’s size up front, which was an issue for Refugio in last year’s contest.

“Edna’s one of the most complete football teams I’ve seen in a while,” he said. “They’re big, they’re strong, they’re fast, they’re physical, they’re well coached. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us. We’re looking forward to the challenge because that’s the way young teams grow up.”

The Bobcats know to be successful they need to put drives together on offense and tackle in space on defense.

+3 Goliad, Refugio collide in first scrimmage The teams played a controlled scrimmage with starters getting the ball for two series and the reserves for one. Refugio starters outscored Goliad 2-1, and the Goliad reserves outscored the Refugio reserves 1-0.

“We’re going to have to tackle well,” Herring said. “We’re going to have to piece together some long, sustained drives to try to keep their offense off the field. They’re super, super explosive and they’re just so big.”

The Cowboys look for continued improvement against Refugio and Sinton next week as they prepare for district play.

“We have this game and our fourth big one next week,” Mitchell said. “This pre-district is where we find out the adjustments we have to make, and the personnel adjustments we’ve got to do to be ready for district and beyond.”