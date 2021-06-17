REFUGIO — Jordan Kelley is preparing for his fourth season of varsity football.
But Kelley has a hard time believing his Refugio career will come to an end after the upcoming season.
“It feels like yesterday when I was a freshman playing on the 2018 team,” he said. “This coming year being a senior, it would mean a lot to me to win a state championship.”
The Bobcats are expected to have an opportunity to win a state title, as they are ranked No. 1 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 2A, Division I preseason poll.
“I just feel like we have something to prove this year,” said junior quarterback Caleb Hesseltine. “We’re ranked No. 1 so we’ve got to prove to people that we are the No. 1 team.”
Refugio has won five state championships and is no stranger to being ranked highly going into the season.
“Our kids take it so personally when they’re not No. 1,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. ”I know that’s where they want to be. The community expects to be No. 1 and the kids expect to be No. 1. I’ve learned to embrace it and hope that’s what we are.”
Refugio returns a majority of starters from last year’s team that lost to eventual state champion Shiner in the quarterfinals.
Shiner comes into the season ranked No. 2.
“One thing I learned is you’ve got to stay strong throughout the game and you can’t give in,” Hesseltine said. “You’ve got to fight until the last moments. Last year, we fell short. But my team and I have been working hard in the offseason and I think that will help a lot this year.”
The Bobcats have had a good turnout at strength and conditioning drills, and are ahead of last season in the offensive and defensive learning curve.
“This year we have a bunch of seniors starting for us,” Kelley said. “I definitely feel like this year is ours to go win it all. It reminds me of 2019 (when Refugio won the state title). We have some spots of leadership that need to be picked up, but I feel like the talent is there.”
Kelley understands the Bobcats will have to continue working hard to have the opportunity to win another state title.
“It always means a lot when you come out ranked No. 1,” he said. “Being ranked No. 1 is cool and all, but we’ve got to go out there and prove ourselves.”
Herring knows Refugio’s road to AT&T Stadium would likely include a showdown with Shiner in the quarterfinals, and a matchup with No. 3 Timpson in the semifinals.
“Anybody in the top 10 probably has a shot,” he said. “For sure, anybody in the top five or six. If you get lucky, if you stay committed, if you stay injury free and you get some breaks and you get a good draw and you gel and stay out of trouble. All of that stuff. I’ve always thought that if we’re in the top 10, we’ve got a shot.
“I think the sky’s the limit for this group,” he added. “We’re really optimistic as a staff, if we continue to work.”
