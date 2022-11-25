Refugio sophomore Jordan King heads to the sideline on his way to the Bobcats’ first touchdown during the Class 2A, Division I regional semifinals game against Ganado on Friday night at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO — Jordan King was not pleased with Refugio’s first-half performance against Ganado.
But King wasn’t about to let a disappointing start end the Bobcats’ playoff run.
“I think we came in not focused enough to play that game,” King said. “I was trying to get a win and go to the next round. It’s a great feeling to do that in the regional semifinals. A great feeling.”
King rushed for a career-best 172 yards and two touchdowns, as the Bobcats erupted in the final two quarters and captured a 53-7 Class 2A, Division I regional semifinal win on Friday night at Heroes Stadium.
Refugio improved to 12-1 and advanced to the regional final against Shiner, a 45-7 winner over Flatonia, at a date, time and site to be determined.
“It was probably Thanksgiving, and probably looking ahead to Shiner,” Refugio head coach Jason Herring said of the slow start. “But honestly, a lot of credit goes to Ganado. They changed their scheme up a little bit and came out ready to play. I was proud of our kids. We made some really good adjustments at halftime and ended up doing a really good job.”
The Bobcats led 12-7 at halftime and trailed from the 4:06 mark of the second quarter until Kelan Brown threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Avery with 27 seconds remaining before halftime.
Ganado (9-4) scored on a 53-yard interception return by Kyle Bures-Guerrero.
“We played them three weeks ago,” said Ganado head coach Josh Ervin. “There was some stuff we did throughout the game we did well and a lot we didn’t do well. We just corrected that. I felt like we did a great job in the first half. The kids were fired up and ready to play. They had a great week of practice and it showed in the first half.”
The Bobcats came to life in the second half, scoring on six consecutive possessions before kneeling twice on their final possession to end the game.
King scored on a 28-yard run in the first quarter before adding a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“Jordan ran hard,” Herring said. “I kind of rode him tonight.”
The Bobcats also scored on a 13-yard run by Chai Whitmire, runs of 28 and 39 yards by Lukas Meza, a 1-yard run by Eziyah Bland and a 43-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell.
Meza’s 39-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 99-yard drive, all on the ground.
“We did enough in the passing game,” Herring said. “All week long the prediction was 100% rain. We didn’t really practice throwing the ball much.”
The Refugio defense limited Ganado to 107 yards rushing and had interceptions by Campbell and Branson Boxell.
The Bobcats also kept Bures-Guerrero in check as he rushed for a net of 25 yards.
“I think that’s the best we played defense all year,” said Refugio defensive back Jaedyn Lewis. “The offense was slacking and we had to pick up for them.”
Bures-Guerrero was able to pass for 152 yards in his final game of his four-year Ganado career.
“He’s special,” Ervin said. “Not just what he can do athletically, but what he does behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see. The leadership and the way he gets the kids to buy into what we’re doing and the way he’s able to coach the kids.”
