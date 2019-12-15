Refugio’s Daeron Wills, Landon Parson, Ysidro Mascorro and Zavien Wills will play for a state championship Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
They’ll do so as first-team selections on the Associated Press Sports Editor’s Class 2A all-state team, which was released Sunday and based on the regular season.
Falls City’s Tay Yanta and Adam Lyssy were also named to the first team after advancing to the state semifinals.
Daeron Wills, a senior, was selected to the offensive line after grading out at 98 percent with 46 pancake blocks and not allowing a sack.
Parson, a junior, was chosen on the defensive line after recording 138 tackles, including 35 for a loss, and 13 sacks and recovering two fumbles.
Mascorro, a senior, and Zavien Wills, a junior, were picked at linebacker.
Mascorro had 130 tackles, including 38 for a loss, and three sacks, while forcing two fumbles and breaking up three passes.
Zavien Wills had 123 tackles, including 30 for a loss, and eight sacks, while forcing two fumbles and breaking up three passes.
Yanta, a senior, was selected on the offensive line after grading out at 98 percent with 28 pancakes and no sacks allowed.
Adam Lyssy, a senior, was chosen in the secondary after recording 72 tackles and intercepting six passes, while breaking up 18 passes.
Falls City senior offensive lineman McKade Hartmann, and senior running back Brady Lyssy, Shiner junior offensive lineman Brady Sestak, and Weimar senior linebacker Vicente Cabrera and sophomore defensive back Jose Ramirez were named to the second team.
Earning honorable mention were offensive lineman Gage Brooks, running back Donyai Taylor, and defensive lineman Doug Brooks from Shiner, Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa, Falls City linebacker Kevin Jendrusch and Flatonia offensive lineman Cameron Becker.
Hawley senior running back Colton Marshall was named the offensive player of the year, and Mason lineman Stone Stutz was selected as the defensive player of the year.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Linemen:
— HUNTER DUGGAN, Winters, Sr. — 95% grade, 58 knockdowns
— EMILIANO HERNANDEZ, Eldorado, Sr. — 97% grade, 41 pancakes, 34 knockdowns, 23 cut blocks, no sacks allowed
— SLONE STULTZ, Mason, Sr. — 94% grade, 43 pancakes, 56 cut blocks, district MVP
— DAERON WILLS, Refugio, Sr. — 98% grade, no sacks allowed, 46 pancakes for offense that averaged 450 yards and 50 points per game
— TAY YANTA, Falls City, Sr. — 98% grade, no sacks allowed, 28 pancakes
Receivers/ends:
— GARRETT ELLENDER, Lindsay, Jr. — 51-896, 12 TDs
— ZACH WOOD, Panhandle, Jr. — 40-848, 13 TDs
Quarterback:
— KOLT SCHUCKERS, Lindsay, So. — 181-277-2,830 yards, 31 TDs
Running backs:
— CLINT EPPERSON, Valley View, Sr. — 169-1,664, 28 TDs; 2 kickoff returns for TDs
— COLTON MARSHALL, Hawley, Sr. — 2,527 rushing yards, 34 TDs; 33 2-point conversions
— NATHAN QUATTLEBAUM, Bruceville-Eddy, Sr. — 262-2,395, 26 TDs
Kicker:
— AARON GALLEGOS, Carlisle, So. — 4-5 FGs, long of 40, 42-46 PATs
Offensive Player of the Year: Colton Marshall, Hawley
———
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen:
— FOSTER HALL, Alto, Sr. — 77 tackles, 29 TFL, 11 Sacks
— BRADY KING, Harleton, Sr. — 104 tackles, 10 sacks, 26 TFL, 3 FFs
— LANDON PARSON, Refugio, Jr. — 138 tackles, 35 TFL, 13 sacks, 2 FR
— SLONE STULTZ, Mason, Sr. — 96 tackles, 26 TFL, 6 sacks, 5 FF, 4 FR, district MVP
Linebackers:
— DYLAN BRIGGS, Archer City, Sr. — 197 tackles, 34 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 FF
— YSIDRO MASCORRO, Refugio, Sr. — 130 tackles, 38 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 3 PBUs
— ZAVIEN WILLS, Refugio, Jr. — 123 tackles, 30 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FF, 3 PBUs
Defensive backs:
— LOGAN GLOVER, San Saba, Jr. — 41 tackles, 7 INTs, two returned for TDs, 3 PBU
— CALEB HERNANDEZ, Cross Plains, Sr. — 44 tackles, 8 INTs, 11 PBUs, 3 FR
— ADAM LYSSY, Falls City, Sr. —72 tackles, 6 INTs, 18 PBUs
— NICK SLAGGLE, Seymour, Sr. — 102 tackles, 5 INTs, 10 PBUs
Punter:
— LOUIE GARZA, Price Carlisle, Sr. — 14 punts, 41.0 avg., long of 53, 7 inside the 20
Defensive Player of the Year: Slone Stultz, Mason.
———
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Linemen:
— Ethan Crawford, Panhandle, Jr.; McKade Hartmann, Falls City, Sr.; Brock Sestak, Shiner, Jr.; Beau Simmons, Harleton, Jr.; Adrian Sital, Sudan, Sr.
Receivers/ends:
— Cody Fite, Seymour, Sr.; Bryson Jackson, Windthorst, Sr.
Quarterback:
— Sean O’Keefe, San Saba, Sr.
Running backs:
— Brady Lyssy, Falls City, Sr.; Zachary Rosas, Wink, Jr.; Hunter Wallace, Harleton, Sr.
———
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen:
— Ethan Byerly, Hamlin, Jr.; Taber Childs, Harleton, Soph.; Hunter Coley, Quanah, Jr.; Hunter Duggan, Winters, Sr.; Louie Garza, Price Carlisle, Sr.
Linebackers:
— Vicente Cabrera, Weimar, Sr.; Slayden Pittman, Post, Sr.; Brett Wilson, Sudan, Sr.
Defensive backs:
— Jorge Gonzales, De Leon, Sr.; Jose Ramirez, Weimar, Soph.; Jevon Williams, Hamlin, Sr.; Tyler Yancy, Lindsay, Jr.
———
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
LINEMEN: Cameron Becker, Flatonia; Gage Brooks, Shiner; Bladen Calley, San Saba; Mateo Ramirez, Wink; Cory Schuller, Van Horn; Cory Stewart, Wink; Bo Thompson, Hawley; Kolter Willeford, Hawley.
RECEIVERS/ENDS: Awtry Blagg, Windthorst; Korbin Covarrubiaz, Eldorado; Brock Gibson, Wink; Danny Luttmer, Muenster; Bradin Thomas, Quanah.
QUARTERBACKS: Ty Bates, Archer City; Cy Belcher, Windthorst; Kevan Covarrubiaz, Eldorado; Christian Montes, Sudan; Austin Ochoa, Refugio.
RUNNING BACKS: JT Anthony, Bremond; Roddrell Freeman, Mart; Cruz Garza, Agua Dulce; Landyn Hack, Panhandle; Vi'Dareous High, Alto; Ashton Jefferson, Post; Eli Salinas, San Saba; Donyai Taylor, Shiner.
———
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
LINEMEN: Coleton Ashabranner, Wink; Doug Brooks, Shiner; Todd Duplichain, Alto; Griffin Fields, Panhandle; Parker Henry, Albany; Austin Lozano, Hamlin; Abel Martinez, San Saba; Dustin Shriver, Christoval; Colton Strickland, Hawley.
LINEBACKERS: Ethan Belcher, Windthorst; Cooper Carter, Lindsay; Cayle Irvin, Alto; Kevin Jendrusch, Falls City; Keyven Mueller, Stamford; Risien Shahan, San Saba; Taytem Thetford, Post; Hunter Wallace, Harleton; Harmon West, Alto.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Bo Baker, Bells.
