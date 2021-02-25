FLORESVILLE — Jordan Kelley is well aware football is king in his hometown.
But Kelley wants to be successful in any form of competition.
“Refugio basketball is just something we play for fun,” Kelley said. “To make it to round two feels good and coming back next year we’re not going to lose any starters and we’ll be back.”
The Bobcats’ season came to a close in a 67-46 Class 2A area playoff loss to Sabinal on Thursday night at the Floresville gym.
The Yellowjackets improved to 19-1 and moved into the regional quarterfinals against San Saba. Refugio ended the season at 10-4.
“Here’s the deal, we brought 10 football players to play a basketball game, and they brought eight basketball players to play a basketball game,” said Refugio coach Eli Boxell. “My hat’s off to those guys.”
Sabinal scored the game’s first five points and built an eight-point lead before back-to-back 3-pointers by Desantos Doomes and Antwaan Gross pulled Refugio within 14-12.
But Sabinal closed out the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and stretched the advantage to 42-20 at halftime.
“We knew we were going to get full-court pressure and we knew it was going to be a tough task for us.” Boxell said. “They’re a better basketball team than we are. I told the kids at halftime, the biggest difference is the turnovers they’re getting from us and turning into easy layups, and us not getting back on the floor playing defense.”
Kelley, who led the Bobcats with 17 points, made a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and pull Refugio within 52-38.
“We definitely had a lot of turnovers,” Kelley said. “I feel like if we would have limited the turnovers, we would have had a chance against these guys. Coach Boxell is known for his halftime speeches. He got after us at halftime and we cleaned up the turnovers in the second half.”
But Refugio could get no closer and settled for making it a round further than last season.
“We’re not in the gym a lot,” said Gross, who had 10 points. “Before our first game, we just had two real practices and it’s just hard. We improved a lot from last year. We have all our starters back and we’re going to come back.”
Class 2A Area
Sabinal 67, Refugio 46
Points: (R) Jordan Kelley 17, Antwaan Gross 10, Ty LaFrance 6, Caleb Hesseltine 2, Hayden LaFrance 8, Desantos Doomes 3. (S) Cesar Reyes 23, Dustin Davis 5, Josh Guevara 4, Diego Medina 20, Diego Cardenas 15.
Halftime: Sabinal 42-20. 3-pointers: Gross 2, Kelley, Doomes, Medina 4, Reyes 2, Cardenas. Records: Refugio 10-4; Sabinal 19-1.
