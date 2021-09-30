Ganado has not shied away from tough competition.
The Indians non-district schedule includes six playoff teams, three state-ranked teams and a fourth team that began the season in the state rankings.
“I love playing this tough schedule,” said senior Riley Hurt. “It really does get you prepared for the later games and in the playoffs.”
Ganado (2-3) concludes non-district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium with a matchup against No. 1 Refugio.
“I would hope it helps us,” said Ganado coach Brent Bennett. “I’d like to think it would help us as we get into district. We’ve got a team that’s kind of well known across the state of Texas. They’ve won two or three ball games in their school history. We’re doing it a team at a time, a week at a time and hopefully by the time district rolls around the schedule we’ve played and the competition we’ve faced off with will help us out.”
The Bobcats (5-0) have been challenged once this season by Edna. But Refugio coach Jason Herring is pleased with the way the team has maintained its focus.
“It’s never been a huge issue here,” he said. “Our kids all in all, it’s such a football place and they love football so much and there’s so much football tradition that we just never go out there and lay an egg because we’re not ready.”
Herring has been pleased with the progress he’s seen from the team’s up-tempo offense, which has produced an average of 60 points per game.
“I love where we are,” he said. “We’re playing fast and we’re executing. You’re going to give up some of your execution when you try to play tempo because even your kids are tired. We’ve been really pleased that we’ve been able to execute.”
Ganado has experienced its share of ups and downs in each phase of the game.
“There have been lots of positives, lots of negatives,” Bennett said. “That’s all the way across the board. There’s things we’ve game planned really well and not very well. There’s things we’ve executed very well and there’s things we haven’t executed very well.”
“We’re still a work in progress,” he added. “There’s been times on offense we’ve looked absolutely unstoppable and there’s times on offense where we can’t manage a yard. On defense, the same thing. There are times when we look locked in and the fits are right and the tackling leverage is all where it needs to be. The next drive it’s not there. The special teams it’s the same thing. We’re trying to find more consistency through the course of four quarters right now.”
The Bobcats have taken control by halftime in four of their five games, but are still looking to improve.
“We’ve just got to keep going on what we’ve been doing and playing like we’re supposed to and we’ll get better,” said junior Lukas Meza. “We have a lot of good things. We have a lot of speed, pretty good size and the defense is pretty good.”
Refugio and Ganado were scheduled to play in non-district last season, but the game was canceled so the schedules could be revamped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teams wound up meeting in the regional round of the playoffs with Refugio claiming a 54-2 win in the rain at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
Ganado quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero was injured early in the first quarter and left the game.
“We need to execute better, be more consistent and be more detailed,” Bennett said. “That’s kind of what we’re selling is finish every play, finish the play you’ve got ahead of you. Learn from your successes and learn from your failures that took place in the previous play and take them to the next play.”
“I want to continue to get better on offense,” Herring said. “I’d like to see us run the ball a little more consistently. Defensively, we’ve been playing real well. I’d like to see us continue to improve.”
