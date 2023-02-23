PORT LAVACA — The feeling of elation more than made up for the exhaustion Refugio’s J. Henry Moore felt when he crossed the finish line first in the 400-meter dash.
Moore not only won his second gold medal of the Calhoun Relays on Thursday night at Sandcrab Stadium, but it marked another step in his comeback from a devastating knee injury he suffered during football season.
Moore was returning a kickoff in the Bobcats’ season opener against Hitchcock when he was hit and tore every ligament in his left knee.
Moore underwent surgery on Sept. 6 and began doing exercises the next day.
“That really challenged my mental toughness,” he said. “It kind of prepared me for what I needed to go through this next track season.”
Moore knew his junior season of football was over, but he was determined to return and help Refugio win a second straight state track & field championship.
“I knew my team was going to go far,” he said. “I wanted to keep grinding and keep working so I could be there for my team when they really needed me this track season.”
While his football teammates practiced, Moore would be on the track running or doing exercises.
“The day after I had surgery I pulled myself together,” he said. “I was able to get my mind right and fixed on what I wanted to do in the future.”
Moore wears a brace on his left knee, but still had an unofficial time of 50.37 in the 400, and ran a leg on Refugio’s winning 400-meter relay team.
Moore will eventually join the 1,600-meter relay team as the season progresses.
“I love it,” he said. “I want to get more stamina and more endurance so I can build up and run both events. I just want to get better times for college and further my track career.”
Making it work
Victoria East senior Ja’carrien Giles suffered an ankle injury during the football season that kept him out for two games and ended his quest to reach 1,000 yards rushing.
Giles' injury also hurt the Titans’ chances of making the playoffs.
“It hurt a lot,” Giles said. “You injure yourself and you may not be 100% during those games.”
Giles is doing his best to get back in shape as a member of the East track and field team.
“I want to go to regional again and try to make it to state,” he said. “I want to get faster and better so I can go play football in college.”
Giles will run the 100-meter dash and a leg on the 400 and 800 relays.
“These guys are fast,” he said of the competition. “We’re just out here getting better each and every day.”
The best for last
Peyton Oliver had an outstanding sophomore year at Refugio, but was not pleased with her junior season.
Oliver qualified for last year’s state meet, but felt she could have done better.
Oliver got a boost coming into her senior year after signing a letter of intent to run track at Houston Christian University.
“It definitely took pressure off me,” she said. “Getting to the end of my year and starting doing applications for scholarships and things, I was definitely worried about my last year compared to my sophomore year. I was like, 'I need to redeem myself.' It took a ton of weight off my shoulder.”
Oliver got her senior season off to a good start by winning the 100 and 200 and running a leg on the winning 400 relay.
“Compared to last year, I feel way lighter,” she said. “I feel like the drills and practices I’ve been doing are paying off a ;pt ,more than last year. It’s helping a lot.”
Oliver realizes it’s early in the season, but has been pleased with her progress.
“With my 100 and 200 in my sophomore year, I think the times are getting close to that,” she said..
Bobcats and Bears
Refugio won the boys team title with 135.5 points, Alice was second with 104, Calhoun was third with 96.5, and Victoria East and La Vernia tied for fourth with 81.
La Vernia won the girls team title with 140.5 points, Alice was second with 114, Refugio was third with 110, Calhoun was fourth with 103.5 and Victoria East was fifth with 74 points.
Refugio’s Ernest Campbell and Victoria East’s Matthew Jackson and Njahrell Prater tied for boys high-point honors with 25 apiece.
La Vernia’s Katie Dallas and Tyler Miles shared girls high-point honors with 26 apiece.