HEWITT — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown has done his best to keep an even keel this week.

The Bobcats (14-1) will play in the Class 2A, Division I state final for the first time since 2019 when they take on Hawley (15-0) at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“It’s not like a big deal or anything, but it is,” said Brown, a sophomore. “It is different, but we stay the same. We stay Refugio and practice like we always practice and don’t let it affect us.”

Refugio's Campbell becomes more than just a speedster Ernest Campbell has been there all along, but Refugio head coach Jason Herring was waiting for the right moment to turn him loose.

Refugio held its final practice of the season Wednesday afternoon at the Midway High School indoor facility.

“We just want to be as ready as we can to play the biggest game of the year,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. “The state championship schedule is so crazy. All year long we get to practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and when you play on Wednesday or Thursday you get two practices. It was a little more that we usually do before a game, but it was only our third practice.”

The Bobcats are coming off a 24-21 semifinal win over Timpson, which was ranked No. 1 for most of the season.

“That win boosted our confidence up a lot,” said junior receiver/defensive back Ernest Campbell. “After that, it’s not a Timpson hangover. We have a lot of respect for Hawley, so we’re just going to keep playing like we do tomorrow.”

Campbell views execution and mental awareness as the keys to bringing home Refugio’s sixth state title.

Refugio overcomes largest deficit since season opener to advance to state The Bobcats faced a 14-0 deficit on Thursday night, but were able to overcome it and move on to the Class 2A, Division l state final.

“Communicating and making sure we’re getting the calls and running the plays right,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re listening to the coaches and not hurting the team.”

This will be Refugio’s first time this season to play after spending the night in a hotel, and Herring has stressed the importance of remembering how close the team is to reaching its goal.

“We put in a heck of a lot of work and a heck of a lot of time since we walked off the field in Victoria last year,” he said. “It would be a shame to ruin it tonight by not going to bed staying up all night, playing video games and being stupid. These guys are committed to this and we need to finish the job.”

+2 Late field goal lifts Refugio to semifinal win over Timpson Refugio heads to the Class 2A, Division l state final after edging Timpson on a late field goal.

Campbell is confident the Bobcats will be focused on the game.

“We’re ready,” he said. “We practiced all week and we should be ready.”