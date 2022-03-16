Refugio grad Austin Ochoa highlights a group of four returning signings for the Victoria Generals, the team announced on Wednesday.
Ochoa, who plays at UTSA, returns to the Generals along with Adam Becker, Brad Burckel and Kamron Snodgrass.
The former Bobcat hit .256 with 32 hits, four doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs in 37 games for the Generals last year. He is in his second year at UTSA.
Snodgrass, a sophomore pitcher at Wharton Junior College, was an All-Texas Collegiate League selection a year ago, throwing 24 innings, allowed 15 hits, six earned runs, 27 strikeouts, while compiling a 3-1 record with one save and a team leading ERA of 2.25.
Becker, a junior at West Texas A&M, hit .282 with 29 hits, five doubles, three home runs, 23 RBI’s, 10 walks in 27 games with the Generals.
Burckel, a redshirt junior at McNeese State, hit .292 with seven hits, a double, a home run, four RBIs and six walks in seven games before an injury ended his summer.
The Generals open their 14th season on May 31 when they host the Seguin River Monsters.
