Hallettsville and Refugio each moved up in the latest state rankings released by Dave Campell’s Texas Football on Monday.

Hallettsville (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 9 in Class 3A, Division I after a 25-0 win over San Antonio Pieper. Franklin (4-0) remained at No. 1.

Refugio (3-1) moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 2A, Division I following its 49-0 win over Bishop. Shiner (3-1) held its spot at No. 4 after beating East Bernard 49-7. Timpson (4-0) stayed at No. 1.

Cuero (3-1) fell one spot to No. 5 in Class 4A, Division II after losing to Calallen 24-8. Carthage (4-0) held at No. 1.

Beeville (3-1) lost 43-22 to Somerset and fell out of the rankings after being ranked No. 9 last week.