WOODSBORO — Troy Haug understood what was at stake when he took the mound in the midst of a Woodsboro rally in the fifth inning.
But Haug, a sophomore, just reminded himself of how much he loves playing the game.
“I just wanted to go out there and compete and have fun,” Haug said. “Just go out there and compete and do whatever you can to help the team.”
Haug shook off a shaky start and retired the final seven batters he faced to preserve Refugio’s 8-7 District 31-2A win over the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon at the Woodsboro baseball field.
“I thought Troy did a great job,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “He has been solid for us all-year long coming in and throwing strikes and getting people out. He does a tremendous job with that. He’s done a great job of stepping up as a leader and filling that role in crucial spots.”
Refugio built leads of 6-1 and 8-3 before holding on and improving to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in district.
“We have our bumps,” Haug said. “For the most part, we’re getting better every single day and that’s what’s important.”
The Bobcats made the most of six hits, including two by freshman Benny Flores, who doubled and scored two runs.
“I just try to hit the ball the best I can,” Flores said. “I try to put the ball in play and just watch the ball hit the bat.”
Woodsboro (7-8. 2-5) had nine hits and sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth inning when it scored four times to pull within a run.
Colton Wigginton had three hits, including a triple and a double, and Weslee Jochetz had two to lead the Eagles.
“We did hit the ball,” said Woodsboro coach Mike Ridings. “The last couple of games, we did hit the ball. We’re starting to come on. We’re trying to make a run in the second half of district. We’re awful young, we’ve got some freshmen and sophomores out there. The way we’ve played the last three ballgames, I’m just really proud of them.”
Woodsboro pitchers issued eight walks and hit three batters, but were able to keep the game close by getting 12 strikeouts.
“We were not very good at the plate today at all,” Kay said. “We made no adjustments. We didn’t go to the plate with a plan and for the second consecutive game against these guys, we struck out 12 times and paid the price.
“At some point, we are going to have to understand what we’re being thrown. We’re going to have to think like a hitter and not guess what’s coming. See what’s coming and have a plan for how to attack it and get on base. When we get on base, we’re not bad.”
The Bobcats will attempt to avenge their lone district loss of the season Friday when they visit No. 10 Kenedy.
“We need to be more focused and get rid of the errors,” Flores said. “We need to cancel out our mistakes, and don’t watch pitches go by us.”
District 31-2A
Refugio 8, Woodsboro 7
Refugio 100 520 0 – 8 6 3
Woodsboro 010 240 0 — 7 9 2
W: Lukas Meza. L: Tagg Silvas. S: Troy Haug. Highlights: (R) Meza 2-for-5 , RBI; Benny Flores 2-for-3, 2B. 2 R; Jordan Kelley 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Haug 1-for-2. (W) Colton Wiginton 3-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Weslee Jochetz 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Cole Thompson 1-for-2, RBI. Records: Refugio 7-3, 6-1; Woodsboro 7-8, 2-5.
