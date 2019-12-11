REFUGIO — Refugio senior Ysidro Mascorro knows his high school football career is nearing an end.
But Mascorro is determined to play his last game with the Bobcats at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“This is the 15th week,” Mascorro said. “I mean, either all the hard work pays off and you’re there or it was pointless.”
Refugio (14-0) will seek its 10th state final appearance and fourth in the last five seasons when it takes on San Augustine (14-0) in a Class 2A, Division I semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at FCU Stadium in Cypress.
“You talk about state and you talk about state, but it’s so far off it’s not tangible,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “It’s just not tangible even though we’ve been there quite a bit. When you get this close and the kids know that state is six days away, they can feel it and they can taste it. You’ve got to be real careful and not lay an egg in the semifinal game.”
Refugio defeated San Augustine 63-21 in the 2017 semifinals before losing to Mart in the final.
The Wolves come into this year’s game with an explosive offense led by quarterback Jayden Hicks, who has passed for 1,965 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 802 yards and 17 touchdowns, and running back Kevorian Barnes, who has rushed for 2,119 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“They’re right up there with Mart and Shiner, they’ll be the most athletic team we’ve played,” Herring said. “They’re huge up front and they’re fast just tons and tons of speed everywhere. They just get foot to foot and mash you and hand it to all that speed. I think if we can manage explosive plays by them, we’ve got a good shot.”
The Bobcats have done a better job of limiting big plays this season in their new even-front defense.
“That was one of the reasons we switched defenses,” Herring said. “We switched from our 50 straight man right up in your face because there’s no third level. What I like about now is we’re playing more zone coverage so we’ve got people back there in case it breaks.”
The Bobcats have averaged over 53 points a game with an offense that has rushed for 3,402 yards and passed for 3,031 yards.
Refugio is coming off an impressive 49-12 quarterfinal win over Holland.
“I thought it was the most complete game,” Herring said. “Kicking game, offense and defense the most complete game we’ve had all-year long. That’s encouraging because we might be hitting our stride.”
The Bobcats are anxious to take the next step.
“They’re fast and they have the athletes,” Mascorro said. “We all need to stay on our toes and do our job.”
“We just have to stay focused,” added junior Zavien Wills, “and don’t blink.”
NOTES: Refugio will be the visiting team. Tickets at the gate will be $6 for students and $8 for adults.
The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Thursday night’s Post-Valley View game, which is being played in Brownwood.
The state final is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
