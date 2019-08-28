Refugio outscored its District 16-2A, Division I opponents by a combined score of 337-7 last season.
The Bobcats scored at least 55 points in each game and twice scored 75 points or more.
The results weren’t exactly unexpected after the UIL moved Refugio south from its previous district.
“I think you learn something all the time,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “It had been a while. We had been north all these years with Shiner and Weimar and those guys. If you’ve got Shiner in your district and you’re both in the top three, it’s a different animal week in and week out.”
The Bobcats, who were ranked No. 1 in the state preseason poll, will play three teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications before entering district play against Riviera, Freer, Santa Maria, Ben Bolt and Three Rivers.
Refugio returns a number of starters including quarterback Austin Ochoa; running back Naaji Gadsden; fullback Jaden Hubbard; tight end Jarren Gonzales; wide receiver Michael Firova; offensive linemen Thomas Keyes, Corbin Brown, Devon Flores, Elias Morris and Dareon Wills; linebacker Ysidro Mascorro and free safety Jordan Kelley.
“It’s a little bit harder because the level of competition isn’t what it is going to be. So, you’ve got to take things in stride,” Herring said. “We’ve got a process and we’ve got a formula that we follow.”
Herring’s biggest concern is making sure the Bobcats continue to improve so they’re ready for the playoffs.
“Our day-to-day operations are the same,” he said. “The biggest thing is keeping the kids in tune to where they’re mentally improving every day. If you’re not improving, somewhere in the state, someone is getting better every single day. They might be in a better district where they’re getting better, and if you don’t watch, by Week 13, they’ve got you before you even know it.”
