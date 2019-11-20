REFUGIO — Refugio has heard about a possible Class 2A, Division I regional playoff rematch with Shiner since it began practicing in August.
But the Bobcats realize they have to win in the area round to get to the regional round.
“We never overlook our opponents,” said sophomore Jordan Kelley. “It’s one week at a time. It’s win or go home.”
The Bobcats (11-0) will attempt to extend the season when they meet Thorndale (9-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
“Our kids are 100 percent tuned in,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “They’ve been at this long enough. They get it. You can’t come half-cocked and looking ahead against anybody, but dang sure not the best team you’ve played in six weeks.”
Refugio and Thorndale will face off in the area round for the third straight season. Refugio prevailed 47-13 in 2017, and 49-14 last year.
“This will be the best team we’ve played since Mart,” Herring said. “This team is 9-2 so we’re going to have to be ready to play and not give up big plays.”
The Bulldogs are based out of the slot-T and will often attempt to snap the ball before the opposing defense has a chance to line up.
“They hurry up to the ball and run it,” Herring said. “It’s the old South Texas slot-T. They do a good job.”
The Bobcats switched from an odd to even front on defense this season, and the results have been favorable.
With the exception of the Mart game, Refugio has limited opponents to two touchdowns or less.
“It was tricky at first,” said junior Zavien Wills. “Together as a team we got it together and made it work. We do better every game. Every player fixes what we need to fix and it’s good.”
Herring was pleased with the team’s performance in its 63-12 bi-district win over Brazos.
“The first half was really, really crisp and sharp,” he said. “It was good to see us make some turnovers and turn them into touchdowns. You don’t really ever count on those. I thought we flew around on defense and I thought we executed extremely well on offense.”
The Bobcats were happy with the win, but know they can do better.
“We’re playing really well,” Kelley said. “I just feel like we haven’t gotten to the point where we can actually achieve as a team, but we’ll get there.”
NOTES: Herring said the game was scheduled for Thursday because Thorndale’s volleyball team made it to the regional tournament and would have played Friday if it had advanced to the championship game of the state tournament.
The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Shiner-Hearne game, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Sealy.
