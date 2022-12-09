CYPRESS — Double digit deficits have been somewhat of an unknown for Refugio this season.
The only time the Bobcats had been faced with this was in their season opener against Hitchcock on Aug. 26., in which they fell 49-12.
On Thursday night, Refugio found itself in this unfamiliar territory, as it was trailing to Timpson 14-0 in the second quarter of its Class 2A, Division l semifinal game at Cy-Fair CFU Stadium.
“We were telling each other we’ve got to stay in it and keep fighting through,” said Refugio defensive end Lukas Meza. “We knew that we would be able to come back to it.”
The Bobcats did just that, as they were able to tie the game before going into halftime, and ultimately win it after senior kicker Alex Placencia knocked through a
20-yard field goal with just nine seconds left to seal the 24-21 victory.
“Never in my life have I been more proud of a group of kids,” Refugio head coach Jason Herring told his players after the game. “You fought, adversity, you beat a great football team, one of the best single football players I’ve ever played against number 10 (Terry Bussey), but the Cats came out on top.”
The Bobcats didn’t take a lead in the game until Placencia's field goal. Timpson quarterback Bussey was a large reason as to why.
The junior opened up scoring in the game after running in an 85-yard touchdown to go up 7-0 at the start of the second quarter.
“I knew they were going to be able to score and Bussey was going to get his,” Herring said. “I knew that.”
Following a mistake by their special teams unit that gave the ball back to Timpson, the Bobcats defense then conceded a 51-yard touchdown from Bussey to wide receiver Amare Burton to go down two scores.
“The way it started off with that unintentional onside kick that looked like it touched it early, we’re down 14 to nothing and I’m thinking, ‘Crap,’” Herring said.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell stiff arms Timpson’s Dacorian Johnson during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio full back Jordan King runs the ball on Thursday night in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell makes a catch during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
The Refugio Bobcats take the field before the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio full back Jordan King pushes through a pack of a Timpson defenders during the Class 2A, Division I state semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio kicker Alex Placencia kicks a game-winning 20 yard field goal during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Timpson’s Bosky Howard intercepts a pass during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland takes a tackle from Timpson defenders during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio full back Lukas Meza tries to make a catch during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio’s Zander Wills and Jaedyn Lewis try to stop Timpson wide receiver Amare Burton during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell dodges a few Timpson defenders on his way to a touchdown during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio defensive tackle JR Moore dives after Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Jaedyn Lewis receives a kickoff during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland runs the ball during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland tumbles over a few Timpson defenders during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell pushes up the field during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell takes the ball up the sideline during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio offensive lineman Doug Contreras hugs running back Eziyah Bland after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
The Refugio Bobcats inspect their trophy after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Members of the Refugio cheer team hype of the crowd during the final moments of the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Bobcat fans cheer after Refugio held Timpson for the final nine seconds of the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Bobcats Jordan King, left, Karson Herring, center, and Brayden Henderson, right, smile at the crowd after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell stiff arms Timpson’s Dacorian Johnson during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio full back Jordan King runs the ball on Thursday night in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell makes a catch during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
The Refugio Bobcats take the field before the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio full back Jordan King pushes through a pack of a Timpson defenders during the Class 2A, Division I state semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio kicker Alex Placencia kicks a game-winning 20 yard field goal during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Timpson’s Bosky Howard intercepts a pass during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland takes a tackle from Timpson defenders during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio full back Lukas Meza tries to make a catch during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio’s Zander Wills and Jaedyn Lewis try to stop Timpson wide receiver Amare Burton during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell dodges a few Timpson defenders on his way to a touchdown during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio defensive tackle JR Moore dives after Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Jaedyn Lewis receives a kickoff during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland runs the ball during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland tumbles over a few Timpson defenders during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell pushes up the field during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell takes the ball up the sideline during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio offensive lineman Doug Contreras hugs running back Eziyah Bland after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
The Refugio Bobcats inspect their trophy after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Members of the Refugio cheer team hype of the crowd during the final moments of the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Bobcat fans cheer after Refugio held Timpson for the final nine seconds of the Class 2A, Division I semifinal on Thursday night at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Bobcats Jordan King, left, Karson Herring, center, and Brayden Henderson, right, smile at the crowd after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
However, equal or even better play from Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell is what helped fuel the Bobcats’ comeback.
Campbell had two touchdowns in the second quarter to tie the game 14-14, and then made the fourth quarter catch that set up the Bobcats with the opportunity to kick the game-winning field goal.
“We’ve got a lot of fight in us, and it just shows at the end of the game that we would be able to come back after being down,” Meza said about his team.
“We came from behind, but I’m super proud of our kids,” Herring said. “They’re gutsy and very gritty.”