ARLINGTON — Hawley was the better team in Thursday’s Class 2A, Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium and Refugio coach Jason Herring admitted it.

But the Bobcats did themselves no favors in a 54-28 loss to the Bearcats, especially early in the game.

Ernest Campbell mishandled the opening kickoff, Jordan King was tackled for a loss of three yards on the first play from scrimmage, and Refugio (14-2) was forced to use a timeout within the first 40 seconds of the game.

The drive ultimately resulted in a fumble by Kelan Brown to set up the first of four rushing touchdowns by Hawley senior Austin Cumpton, who was named Offensive MVP with 151 yards on 31 carries.

Brown, who was sacked, was originally ruled down before review overturned the call.

“What I’m telling you, for selfish reasons, is on the biggest game of the year, I wish it could be normal,” Herring said. “We played in eight of these and played horrible in all eight of 'em. We got lucky and won three of 'em. We just haven’t played good at state. Only thing I can attribute it to is the six hour bus trip and only two practices and just no normalcy. I’m not making any excuses. Tonight, the best team won, no doubt.”

Brown’s fumble was the first of four turnovers by the Bobcats.

Hawley scored on all four, including a 50-yard interception return by eventual Defensive MVP Hez Parker. Parker was also credited with a sack and forced fumble on Brown’s fumble.

“They’re really explosive and can house it at any time,” said Hawley coach Mitch Ables. “We knew if we could bottle them up and maybe try to get the ball out, that would be huge for us. The biggest one was the first one they went to review on. Then after that, getting a couple more, those are huge advantages when you’re playing somebody like Refugio.”

The Bearcats (16-0) used a stereotypical tough West Texas defense to rack up eight tackles for a loss.

“I’m proud of those guys,” Ables said. “They’re a bunch of blue collar, hard-working guys that are undersized in some spots and just get after it.”

Refugio wasn’t shocked by Hawley’s physical style on both sides of the ball.

In fact, it was exactly what the Bobcats expected and they were able to manage 345 yards of total offense.

“It was just like coach expected us to see, we saw it,” said senior center Jayden Wright.

The Bobcats expected Hawley to lean on its top receivers Diontay Ramon and Chandlin Myers.

Ramon, who holds an offer from Texas Tech, caught six passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

But Refugio struggled to get off the field, allowing Hawley to go 5 for 9 on third down and 2 for 2 on fourth down conversions.

“Obviously, there were no surprises,” Herring added. “They lined up and did exactly what we prepared for. They threw and caught the ball well. I think the difference was they were able to run the ball down our throat and we couldn’t get off the field."

The Bobcats will graduate just nine seniors, but Herring was quick to praise those nine for helping Refugio reach its first state championship game since 2019.

“I want to go on record and say we’re awfully young,” Herring said. “But the reason we’re here is the nine seniors. It may not be a lot of them, but they were winners and they took the bull by the horn the minute we walked off the field against Shiner last year with our tail between our legs.”