ARLINGTON — Hawley was the better team in Thursday’s Class 2A, Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium and Refugio coach Jason Herring admitted it.
But the Bobcats did themselves no favors in a
54-28 loss to the Bearcats, especially early in the game.
Ernest Campbell mishandled the opening kickoff, Jordan King was tackled for a loss of three yards on the first play from scrimmage, and Refugio (14-2) was forced to use a timeout within the first 40 seconds of the game.
Refugio vs. Hawley state championship
Bobcats Eziyah Bland, left, and Chai Whitmire, right, embrace after Refugio’s loss to Hawley on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio sophomore Noel Cabrera leans back on the bench after Refugio’s 54-28 loss to Hawley.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell looks up at the stands while warming up for the Bobcats’ Class 2A, Division I championship game against Hawley on Thursday morning in Arlington.
Members of the Refugio Bobcats band warm up before the state championship game on Thursday morning.
Refugio running back Zander Wills runs through a few plays before the state championship game on Thursday in Arlington.
The Bobcats bring it in after a few words from head coach Jason Herring on Thursday morning in Arlington.
Refugio kicker Alex Placencia runs through a few practice kicks on Thursday morning in Arlington.
The Bobcats take a moment with their fans before leaving the field prior to the Class 2A, Division I state championship game against Hawley on Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Refugio head coach Jason Herring hypes up his players before the Bobcats take the field on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio senior Braylon Gonzales looks out from the tunnel before the Bobcats take the field to face Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I championship game.
Team captains meet in center field for the coin toss before the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio fullback Jordan King barrels into the end zone during the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio’s Isaiah Avery tries to push Hawley’s Austin Cumpton out of bounds during the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Refugio’s James Jimenez dives for a ball during the state championship on Thursday.
Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell heads up the sideline on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio full back Jordan King runs the ball during the Class 2A, Division I state championship game against Hawley on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio senior Eziyah Bland runs the ball on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio running back Kaleb Brown gets ready to toss a lateral on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio junior Kaleb Brown drags down Hawley’s ball carrier on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio junior Chai Whitmire hits Hawley’s Diontay Ramon.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland heads up the field on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland tries to shake a pack of Bearcat defenders on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Refugio junior Isaiah Avery tries to take down Hawley’s Will Scott on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio fullback Jordan King heads up the field on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio kicker Alex Placencia kicks off on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Refugio’s JR Moore congratulates running back Kaleb Brown after a touchdown on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Bobcat fans cheer after a Refugio touchdown on Thursday in Arlington.
Hawley junior Diontay Ramon makes a catch during the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio offensive players take a seat during the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio junior Cole Mascorro takes a knee during the state championship game against Hawley on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Refugio junior Cole Mascorro comforts running back Eziyah Bland during the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio wide receiver Chai Whitmire receives the kickoff on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio wide receiver Chai Whitmire heads up the field on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland tries to shake off a Bearcat defender on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Refugio junior Isaiah Avery makes a catch on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland trots through the end zone on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio’s Ernest Campbell and Jaedyn Lewis drag down Hawley’s Diontay Ramon on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio players watch from the bench on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio running back Eziyah Bland takes the ball outside on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio falls to Hawley in state championship
In back, Refugio senior Eziyah Bland and junior Chai Whitmire embrace after the Bobcats’ 54-28 loss to Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state championship. In front, junior Doug Contreras tells freshman Johnathan Solansky, “We got next year.”
Refugio junior Isaiah Avery lines up for the school song after the Bobcats’ loss to Hawley on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio junior Damian Aguilar watches the clock run out during the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday.
Refugio senior Eziyah Bland heads to the back of the line after the Class 2A, Division I state championship game against Hawley on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Refugio senior Braylon Gonzales accepts a hug from assistant coach Grant Feaster after the state championship game against Hawley on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio sophomore Noel Cabrera heads off the field after the Bobcats’ loss to Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio sophomore Karson Herring receives his silver medal on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio freshman Johnathan Solansky takes a moment after the Bobcats’ loss to Hawley on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
The Refugio Bobcats line up for the school song after their loss to Hawley on Thursday in Arlington.
Refugio junior James Jimenez takes a moment alone on the field after the Class 2A, Division I state championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Bobcats Eziyah Bland, left, and Chai Whitmire, right, embrace after Refugio’s loss to Hawley on Thursday in Arlington.
The drive ultimately resulted in a fumble by Kelan Brown to set up the first of four rushing touchdowns by Hawley senior Austin Cumpton, who was named Offensive MVP with 151 yards on 31 carries.
Brown, who was sacked, was originally ruled down before review overturned the call.
“What I’m telling you, for selfish reasons, is on the biggest game of the year, I wish it could be normal,” Herring said. “We played in eight of these and played horrible in all eight of 'em. We got lucky and won three of 'em. We just haven’t played good at state. Only thing I can attribute it to is the six hour bus trip and only two practices and just no normalcy. I’m not making any excuses. Tonight, the best team won, no doubt.”
Brown’s fumble was the first of four turnovers by the Bobcats.
Hawley scored on all four, including a 50-yard interception return by eventual Defensive MVP Hez Parker. Parker was also credited with a sack and forced fumble on Brown’s fumble.
“They’re really explosive and can house it at any time,” said Hawley coach Mitch Ables. “We knew if we could bottle them up and maybe try to get the ball out, that would be huge for us. The biggest one was the first one they went to review on. Then after that, getting a couple more, those are huge advantages when you’re playing somebody like Refugio.”
The Bearcats (16-0) used a stereotypical tough West Texas defense to rack up eight tackles for a loss.
“I’m proud of those guys,” Ables said. “They’re a bunch of blue collar, hard-working guys that are undersized in some spots and just get after it.”
Refugio wasn’t shocked by Hawley’s physical style on both sides of the ball.
In fact, it was exactly what the Bobcats expected and they were able to manage 345 yards of total offense.
“It was just like coach expected us to see, we saw it,” said senior center Jayden Wright.
The Bobcats expected Hawley to lean on its top receivers Diontay Ramon and Chandlin Myers.
Ramon, who holds an offer from Texas Tech, caught six passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
But Refugio struggled to get off the field, allowing Hawley to go 5 for 9 on third down and 2 for 2 on fourth down conversions.
“Obviously, there were no surprises,” Herring added. “They lined up and did exactly what we prepared for. They threw and caught the ball well. I think the difference was they were able to run the ball down our throat and we couldn’t get off the field."
The Bobcats will graduate just nine seniors, but Herring was quick to praise those nine for helping Refugio reach its first state championship game since 2019.
“I want to go on record and say we’re awfully young,” Herring said. “But the reason we’re here is the nine seniors. It may not be a lot of them, but they were winners and they took the bull by the horn the minute we walked off the field against Shiner last year with our tail between our legs.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at
sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.